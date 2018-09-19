SA shows what is possible in fighting killer diseases

Since 2002, funding from the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria has put 17.5-million people in 95 countries on antiretroviral treatment and 5-million on TB treatment.

The fund has also financed treatment for 108-million cases of malaria and the distribution of 197-million mosquito nets.

These are the latest numbers from the fund, released last week in its 2018 results report. As one of the two main financers globally of programmes for HIV (the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief created in 2003 is the other), and the largest funder in the world of TB programmes, the Global Fund underwrites most developing countries’ national disease programmes for these three biggest killer infectious diseases — $38bn so far.

The report makes it clear that the world has made huge progress in combating infectious diseases: "Overall, the number of deaths caused by Aids, TB and malaria each year has been reduced by one-third since 2002 in countries where the Global Fund invests," it says.

But it also highlights the tension between these enormous strides made — 27-million lives saved, the fund estimates, from its investments across the three diseases — and the fact that there are still millions dying from them (2.5-million people in 2016).