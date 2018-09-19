Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Fancy a new face? Artificial intelligence will be with you shortly

The DA’s Mmusi Maimane got shot to leadership in something of a fireworks display; does this mean Tony Leon’s time at the top was a damp squib?

19 September 2018 - 12:51 Lebogang Mokoena
Picture: Picture: 123RF/John Williams
Judge Raymond Zondo took some time away from the state-capture inquiry to read out an elevating judgment, while marijuana lobbyists were in high spirits as the Constitutional Court legalises the private use, cultivation and possession of the herb.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not afraid to lose his "Ace" and warned yesterday that those meeting in "dark corners" should desist, etc and so on — but said very little about the very topical issue of state capture.

Does the DA have a leadership problem? Is Mmusi Maimane all icing and no cake? Gareth van Onselen seems to think so.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A tale of two DA leaders

When it comes to leadership in the DA, this is age of instant success and endless elevation, not time and experience
Artificial intelligence is great when it can remember our passwords and customised seat positions in cars. But where does it, or should it, stop?

Will we have to wait a while longer to see SOE financial statements? Only time, that is, Nhlanhla Nene, will tell.

An interest rate hike is likely after a surprise dip in August CPI data.

Coincidence?

Things aren’t that great for telcos right now.

