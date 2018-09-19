EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Fancy a new face? Artificial intelligence will be with you shortly
The DA’s Mmusi Maimane got shot to leadership in something of a fireworks display; does this mean Tony Leon’s time at the top was a damp squib?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Judge Raymond Zondo took some time away from the state-capture inquiry to read out an elevating judgment, while marijuana lobbyists were in high spirits as the Constitutional Court legalises the private use, cultivation and possession of the herb.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is not afraid to lose his "Ace" and warned yesterday that those meeting in "dark corners" should desist, etc and so on — but said very little about the very topical issue of state capture.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Does the DA have a leadership problem? Is Mmusi Maimane all icing and no cake? Gareth van Onselen seems to think so.
Artificial intelligence is great when it can remember our passwords and customised seat positions in cars. But where does it, or should it, stop?
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Will we have to wait a while longer to see SOE financial statements? Only time, that is, Nhlanhla Nene, will tell.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Coincidence?
South Africa decriminalises dagga... Brandan's Business Day cartoon, Wednesday 19 September 2018 https://t.co/m5Fagal4OB pic.twitter.com/NvTpd9em1o— Brandan E. Reynolds (@brandanrey) September 19, 2018
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Things aren’t that great for telcos right now.
Please sign in or register to comment.