EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Sim Tshabalala says no to ANC’s bullying
Naspers to unbundle MultiChoice as premium users leave in droves, and AngloGold Ashanti staves off potential strikes
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Sim Tshabalala and Co were not having it, even when the ANC tried to strongarm them into keeping Gupta bank accounts open. This emerged at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
About 9.6-million people are out of work in SA. President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked business to halt job cuts while he gets his ducks in a row.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
This writer wants an honest technocrat in office and for Bheki Cele to be shown the door; the one to the left, which leads to him facing corruption charges.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
After years of shareholder heckling and an exodus of premium subscribers, Naspers says it will unbundle MultiChoice and list it separately. Its online classifieds business, OLX, also plans to invest R1.4bn in local vehicle-purchasing service, Webuycars.
Some calm in the mining sector for a change: AngloGold Ashanti has signed a wage agreement with unions, staving off potential strikes and down time. Amcu says it hopes other players can follow suit.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Oy vey ist mir … The sagas continue
