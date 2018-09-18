CARTOON: Eskom's coal plan

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Cadre deployment has fuelled corruption in the militarised police force at the expense of serving the people, writes Paul Hoffman
Testimony at the Zondo commission incriminates two of the party’s top officials
Maimane surprises as his name was added to the race at the eleventh hour for the plum job in the province
Key assets in the Lonmin takeover are its concentrators, smelters and refineries, which give Sibanye the rare advantage of being a mine-to-markets operator in the SA PGM space
Ramaphosa’s office says the stimulus package will reprioritise government spending, within the existing fiscal framework
His vision changed China. As Ma makes plans to leave Alibaba, his legacy will be an enduring one, write Lulu Yilun Chen and David Ramli
The drills may be seen as a challenge to China, which claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea
‘There’s a niche group at the top and the rest are plain average, ordinary,’ says former SA champion jockey Andrew Fortune
Simone Haysom’s first book, a true-crime story, has murder, an enquiry and a bumbling, perhaps malignant, police force, writes Jonathan Ball
