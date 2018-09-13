Opinion

CARTOON: Fly in Ramaphosa's ointment

13 September 2018 - 05:06 Thursday September 13 2018
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Ace Magashule is a Trojan horse that harbours risks for Ramaphosa

Magashule, just like Zuma, is fighting for his political life at any price
Ace Magashule admits he met Zuma, but ‘surprised to bump into others’

The secretary-general admits he met Jacob Zuma, but the presence of other ANC players was 'coincidental'
EDITORIAL: Complete the sentence, ANC

There is nothing as frightening as the prospect of the state being recaptured by Jacob Zuma
Ace Magashule: no plot to oust Ramaphosa

The secretary-general admits he met Jacob Zuma, but the presence of other ANC players was ‘coincidental’
