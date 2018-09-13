CARTOON: Fly in Ramaphosa's ointment

The metal is trading at the mercy of the greenback, ‘to judge it by any other metric provides an indecisive, inconclusive and inconsequential signal’, says Oanda’s Stephen Innes
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose leads a panel of journalists as they discuss the stories making the news this week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
Researchers predict that in about 12 years’ time there will be 200 new professions we have barely heard about and 57 traditional occupations will be no more
Ebrahim Patel says not all sectors are in freefall, but DA leader Mmusi Maimane blames policies
The construction group says lower spend from Sanral and delayed contract awards from provincial government have affected its subsidiaries
Low confidence constrains spending and investment, which results in shortfalls in government revenues
The latest survey shows ‘the sector is not supporting SA’s developmental agenda’
Israel is going ahead with the plan to raze the Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank, in the face of strong international criticism
Elton Jantjies is back on the bench as the Springbok coach opts for the physicality Pollard brings
Mercedes EQC claims 450km range and 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds
