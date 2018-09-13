Baby boomers’ post-Lehman gift to emerging markets

It was supposed to be a play in three acts. Wall Street banks and the US economy took the first blow from the Lehman crisis. Next, the epicentre of trouble moved to Europe, causing a run on sovereign debt. The overhang of global borrowing was then going to culminate in a big emerging-market fiasco, caused perhaps by a disorderly unwinding of China’s post-Lehman credit bubble.

That dénouement never materialised for an under-appreciated reason: the forces that hastened Lehman’s demise have steadied emerging markets ever since.

Discussions about the origins of the pre-Lehman exuberance focus too much on bankers shuffling risky sub-prime mortgages into triple-A-rated securities. They often miss something more fundamental: the Baby Boomer generation’s quest to secure retirement.

A four-year jump in US life expectancy between 1990 and 2015 (to 79 years) gave wings to this motivation at the peak of the boomers’ earning power. Among other things, an oversupply of retirement savings relative to demand crushed the real interest rate the economy could afford to provide savers. A two-percentage-point decline in the "natural" real interest rate prompted the US Fed to keep target rates low, sparking risky financial behaviour. Fed chiefs have been criticised for their too-low-for-too-long policies. Demographics, however, may have left them with little choice.

Population pyramids will continue to cast a long shadow on the investment landscape. In developing nations, there still are 12 people in the 25 to 64 age group for every person aged 70 or older. By 2055, on current UN projections, emerging markets will be as old as developed countries are now, with four young and middle-aged workers for every old person.

Pension accumulators in emerging markets will demand new, local currency assets. Those assets will also be chased by rich-nation investors.

Granted, the Fed’s tightening has unsettled things temporarily. The Indonesian rupiah is at its weakest since the 1998 Asian contagion, and the Indian rupee recently sank to a record low. Russia, SA, Brazil, Turkey and Argentina have fared worse. Yet there are good reasons to believe this storm will blow over without permanent damage to emerging markets as an asset class.

To see why, start with the strong dollar. At first glance it appears to be an outsized threat. At $3.7-trillion, the dollar debt of non-bank borrowers in emerging markets is about $2-trillion more than its pre-Lehman high. About half of this $2-trillion increase, however, has been on account of bonds. In the 1998 Asian crisis, emerging markets were overly reliant on flighty cross-border dollar financing by banks. That’s because back then, 80% to 100% of the bond holdings of the world’s seven biggest pension systems were squarely in their home countries.

But times have changed — and we may have Lehman’s collapse to thank.