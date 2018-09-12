Inverted economy twists SA against itself and fails to grow middle class

IMF restructurings often involve politically elusive austerity programmes. For SA, austerity measures would mean large job losses and the core problem would remain: how to achieve sustained middle-class growth given modest savings rates and inadequate domestic purchasing power.

Eskom provides a microcosm of what ails the broader economy. Its former CEO, Brian Molefe, asserted that the state-owned company could repay the funding of the proposed nuclear power programme through its cash generation. This perspective required the core considerations be ignored. There was never a viable path for Eskom to raise its prices faster than the rate of nominal GDP growth. Eskom was a drag on SA’s competitiveness, so economic growth would be further retarded. Nor was there an option to overcharge the historically advantaged more aggressively. And demand for Eskom’s product cannot be legislated and technological advances cannot be ignored.

A decade ago the global financial crisis substituted one form of financial oppression for another. Many low-skilled US wages were being repressed by the rise of Asia.

But as housing prices increased, they could borrow against the rising value of their homes to supplement their incomes.

SA’s policies have resisted remedies embraced by wealthier economies. A common feature of prosperous countries is an ability to look beyond past injustices in pursuit of improving competitiveness and growing prosperity.

Both the Bush and Obama administrations prioritised fixing the economy ahead of punishing perpetrators. In a new, and necessary, form of financial oppression, many millions of the US’s lower-productivity workers adjusted to the reality of their diminished prospects. As with banks and investors writing down debt, this led to the US economy becoming more nimble and thus substantially more competitive. The transition was deep and necessary.

Economic policy making is a specialised field, yet SA’s economic discussions are overwhelmed by justice debates and the growth-limiting policies they provoke. The injustices perpetrated during apartheid or recently by Zuptoid cronies are hardly small issues; unless compared to the importance of uplifting 30 million poor people.