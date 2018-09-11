CARTOON: Bain & Co's 'rotator'

Trade fear still hovers over the market, putting pressure on stocks, with Japan the standout thanks to a weaker yen
Constructed and sold carefully enough, a large infrastructure fund could provide a credible story to investors and ratings agencies
Lawyers set up e-mail account for documentary evidence and invite whistle-blowers to tell all
ANC head of presidency says party leader’s election cannot be overturned as Cosatu and chief whip call for probe into alleged plot
The cumulative effect of job losses in the private and public sectors will compound the pressure on consumer spending, warns the consumer goods group
Analysts, however, doubt the government has room in the fiscus to include a reform package in October
Ludwig Diener has taken his case to the Constitutional Court, with the support of the Turnaround Management Association Southern Africa
Newly appointed finance minister Mthuli Ncube faces an uphill battle to stabilise the economy
Golden Lions star Dayimani is the standout performer in 2018
Shower and sleep outside, hear and see the natural life of the reserve
