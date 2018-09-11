Opinion

CARTOON: Bain & Co's 'rotator'

11 September 2018 - 05:02 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Tuesday September 11 2018
Bain & Co replaces SA head and offers to repay Sars fee

The firm's internal investigation is being conducted by international law firm Baker McKenzie
1 day ago

Vittorio Massone is still a partner at Bain — he’s just not running things in SA anymore

In a statement, Bain said Massone was focusing his time on co-operating with the commission of inquiry into governance at Sars
14 hours ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Beware experts with dirty hands who leave behind a stink

The ruthless culture of winning at all costs is reinforced by some of the most prominent business leaders
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Actions Bain must explain

The international consultancy firm needs to provide full disclosure on its meetings with Zuma, Moyane and Maseko
7 days ago
