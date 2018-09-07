Keeping state capture probe on point and on time may be more difficult than expected

The real possibility exists that a further extension may be requested in future, negating the evident urgency in dealing with allegations of state capture and the imperative of rebuilding public trust in institutions of state, especially those in the criminal justice sphere.

Zondo does not begin his work from scratch – there is the State of Capture report, the evidence produced before various parliamentary inquiries into Eskom,

Transnet and the SABC, academic studies, and hundreds of gigabytes in the #Guptaleaks emails and extensive media reporting on these allegations.

Casac’s challenge to the 24-month extension provides Zondo with the opportunity to explain how this trove of information has been assessed, analysed and categorised in respect of the terms of reference, what gaps in information they reveal, and how they intend acquiring that additional information. The question to Themba Maseko last week to provide names of public servants who could assist the commission reveals the failure of the commission’s team in this regard.

They are the ones who should be providing Zondo with that answer. Yet the commission has merely called for the public to come forward with information without directing us to the issues that need to be addressed. While openness, transparency and fairness should be the hallmark of a public commission, they should promote rather than hinder its work.

Zondo has yet to rule on how cross-examination of witnesses is to be conducted – the rules of the inquiry make it clear that cross-examination is a privilege and not a right. He must use this power to ensure that those implicated do not abuse the time of the commission.

He has allowed the commission to be side-tracked by entertaining a "request" from lawyer Comfort Ngidi to join the investigating team. Although this request has been withdrawn, Ngidi, a well known Zuma sympathiser who led the charge against Madonsela’s Nkandla report, is the attorney representing the commission in seeking the extension of its timeframe.

With Zuma centrally implicated in state capture, the commission should maintain a safe distance from anyone associated with him. Zondo cannot afford the integrity of the commission, and public confidence in it, to be undermined so easily.

In contrast, the Nugent Commission into the SA Revenue Service (Sars), albeit with a much narrower mandate, is speeding ahead despite the procedural roadblocks Tom Moyane and Jonas Makwakwa have sought to place in its way, and their use of Stalingrad tactics. The information contained in existing reports on Sars have evidently been evaluated, and informed the focused questioning witnesses have faced, and there is a clear plan to meet its reporting timeframe of November 2018.

While the media and public are feasting on the spectacle of the public hearings and the juicy nuggets of anecdotes that are aired, we must not allow that to distract us from also holding Zondo and his team to account.

As we state in our affidavit: "The commission is unique to any other commission before it, as it concerns the hollowing out of state resources by private actors acting in concert with public officials, for their own benefit, at the expense of the state.

State capture was and remains an issue of national importance that requires urgent and immediate redress."

• Naidoo is executive secretary of Casac.