CARTOON: Belt and ride, China style

Friday’s focus is on resources, with Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals reporting up to 54% HEPS growth while Northam Platinum posts widening losses
Nhlanhla Nene must step up, especially since his boss seems so hesitant to take the lead
Top writers identify the key issues facing the SA economy while we count the cost of the surprise recession
The national coalition took immense strain after the UDM teamed up with the ANC and EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay
The platinum company’s profit line is skewed by a dividend payment related to an empowerment transaction to lift black ownership to just above 30%
The ratings agency halves growth forecast for the country and says its economic contraction is a credit negative
‘SA citizens and the state are unable to participate in upside revenue streams from their content, data and copyrighted works,’ says expert
Prominent US companies have tried to convince President Donald Trump to reverse course on the plan to impose tariffs on $200bn in Chinese imports
Chimichuri Run, a likely favourite for Saturday’s race in Turffontein, has the credentials to win
His star waned after the 1980s but at the height of his career he was one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors
