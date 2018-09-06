MBUYISENI NDLOZI: SA may very well be beyond a technical recession, and this is why

White monopoly capital to blame

In our view, the blame must be placed squarely on white monopoly capital, because since 1994, the government of the day has ruled in favour of market-led development. It is a basic neoliberal principle that the burden of economic development, job creation and poverty elimination is the responsibility of markets and captains of industry.

In our country, without a doubt, these are mainly, if not all, white monopoly capitalists. Government stayed out of the economy, providing only bulk services such as electricity, infrastructure, education and social protection programmes in the form of social grants, free housing and healthcare. The majority of SA’s sectors, the ones recording "negative growth", are in the hands of private, mainly white monopoly capital.

You cannot ask for market-friendly policies with a promise that you will get growth and jobs, and when these do not happen refuse to take the blame.

Addressing the Socialist Internationalist gathering of social democrats in Sao Paolo, former president Thabo Mbeki once said: "The critically important task to end the poverty and underdevelopment in which millions of Africans are trapped, inside and outside our country, cannot be accomplished by the market.

"If we were to follow the prescriptions of neoliberal market ideology, we would abandon the masses of our people to permanent poverty…".

Despite this comprehension of international political economy, the ANC, which Mbeki led, continued follow the prescriptions of neoliberal market ideology before and after his presidency.

It was also the Treasury’s deregulatory approach in the mid 1990s that allowed transnational companies to expatriate profits when exchange controls were first relaxed. Billions of rand in capital went to overseas financial headquarters to benefit mainly international shareholders. These are profits paid to shareholders instead of some being redistributed as direct local investment to productive, jobs-generating sectors of the economy.

In addition, white monopoly capital robs the state revenue coffers through illicit financial flows, base erosion and profit shifting. When Mbeki led the High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows, commissioned by the African Union, the SA Revenue Service told them about a case in which a transnational company was found to have avoided R30.8bn in taxes.

This is why the EFF intends to introduce a general anti-tax avoidance private-member bill in Parliament: to combat these criminal illicit financial flows by white monopoly capital.