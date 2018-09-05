Despite Cyril Ramaphosa’s best efforts, the new dawn has not yet arrived

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pronouncement of a "new dawn" when he ascended to the Union Buildings early this year, economic growth expectations went as high as 2.3% for 2018. This was reinforced by the commitment to deal with corruption and clean up the maladministration in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) — in which we saw board changes and management shakeups at no less than five of them.

We have also seen the establishment of the Youth Employment Services (YES), and the announcement of an investment summit and a jobs summit, which are due to take place before the end of 2018.

Announcing a 2.2% contraction in economic growth for the first quarter of 2018 (seasonally adjusted and annualised), Statistics SA has confirmed that the changes to date represent good progress, but are not enough to turn optimism into real economic activity. Incoming economic data for the second quarter of the year is encouraging but it remains weak. Consequently, growth forecasts have been revised down: the Bloomberg consensus forecast is now at 1.5% from 1.7%, the South African Reserve Bank has 1.2% from 1.7%, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) kept its forecast steady at 1.5%.

In addition, global growth has peaked, but is still above trend and is now less synchronised with the downside risks emerging. The weaker-than-expected local growth, combined with these emerging downside risks globally, means that the new dawn is not yet definitive.

$100bn investment drive could be a game changer

It would seem Ramaphosa anticipated this and struck a good note with investors with his ambitious goal of attracting $100bn over the next five years, from foreign direct investment (FDI) as well as local investment.

Data from the Global Infrastructure Hub confirms SA’s investment gap at $100bn. Given the employment challenges and the low-growth trap SA finds itself in, it is critical to achieve this investment goal. Our analysis suggests that a $100bn FDI into the country would lift GDP growth to 4% a year, while employment would grow by a minimum of 2% a year, which translates into 2-million jobs over five years. This is a game changing ambition.