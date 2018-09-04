CARTOON: Trump's mirror

Argentina’s emergency measures underscored the turmoil in emerging markets, but investors’ focus at the moment is on developed markets
We are deliberately denying the corrupting nature of power to save ourselves from the annoying duty of becoming active citizens
Board of Healthcare Funders calls for better planning and regulations to enforce efficient allocation of human resources
We will find out whether we dodged a recession, more state capture skeletons will be revealed, and former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste will appear in parliament
The mines minister’s decision on corruption-plagued office has been welcomed as a ‘step in the right direction’
'There is a lot of rental replacement in the offing,' says Standard Bank’s Derick de Vries
‘SA citizens and the state are unable to participate in upside revenue streams from their content, data and copyrighted works,’ says expert
The first episode shows the long-serving leader picking mushrooms in Siberia
Captain Hanro Liebenberg remains sanguine about prospects
Melanie Judge’s Blackwashing Homophobia examines homophobic violence alongside other types of violence and discrimination — not in isolation, writes Diane de Beer
