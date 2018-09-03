Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bain ‘broke’ many people and Sars itself, official says

Fight between Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and board chair Popo Molefe ramps up, and what will Bains internal investigation yield?

03 September 2018 - 13:30 Robert Laing
South African Revenue Service. Picture: THE HERALD
Rather than calling in outside investigators, Bain has reassured everyone that it will consult itself before deciding it is not responsible for the implosion of SA Revenue Services (Sars).

McKinsey faces a new scandal, unrelated to Eskom and the Guptas.

The former head of a Sars division said the process Bain initiated had "broken" many people and the organisation itself, writes Natasha Marrian.

The Mmamahlola community in Tzaneen’s experience with land reform is that "unknown people" emerge as the government’s endorsed claimants and appoint themselves to management positions on the farms, which soon collapse as the development grant is misused and embezzled.

The fight between embattled Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and board chair Popo Molefe is escalating, with Gama threatening to declare a dispute if he is suspended.

Tertiary education group Stadio returned to profit in the six months to June, after swelling its revenue through acquisitions.

"Given that Eskom already does not generate sufficient cash to service its debt, the stark reality is that for every rand it spends on building its own (already stranded) coal power stations, it only gets deeper into the hole and will have to be further bailed out," writes Grové Steyn.

