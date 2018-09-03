Opinion

CARTOON: The Zupta tragedy

03 September 2018 - 05:02 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
September 3 2018
September 3 2018

Ten shocking things we have learnt from the state capture commission so far

Mcebisi Jonas, Vytjie Mentor and Themba Maseko have revealed the inner workings of the Gupta machine, with some startling revelations
Politics
3 days ago

SA intelligence agencies warned by CIA in 2009 of Gupta nuclear danger

SA spies tracked the Guptas, warned their grip on Jacob Zuma was a national security risk
National
1 day ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Demoralised SA thirsts for moral justice

SA’s economic woes are self-inflicted and cannot be divorced from politics
Opinion
3 days ago

Themba Maseko tells the inside story of the Guptas' R600m media heist

In testimony before the state capture commission, Maseko detailed how the Guptas aimed to divert all government advertising spend to themselves
Politics
3 days ago

Five weird things Vytjie Mentor said at the state capture commission

She testified how Jacob Zuma wanted to appoint her minister using the Guptas. But she also said some odd things
Politics
5 days ago

GAVIN KEETON: Nene is one of the heroes to emerge in state-capture saga

While impatience with the slow progress in bringing the perpetrators to justice is understandable, it is important to remember that misdeeds have ...
Opinion
7 days ago

Examination of Jonas a juggling act for Zuptas

Lawyers for Duduzane Zuma and the Guptas are understood to have been locked in meetings for most of the weekend
National
7 days ago
August 30 2018
August 30 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Inquiries arm SA with crucial insights ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Energy plan’s drafters are stuck in a coal hole ...
Opinion
3.
JAMIE CARR: Woolworths, the latest fashion victim
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs
4.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Both pictures are real — progress ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: No cash for stimulus, but words ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.