WATCH: How SA’s precarious coalitions have begun to implode

Business Times editor Ron Derby heads a panel of journalists from the Tiso Blackstar stable as they discuss the week’s big news stories in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The various coalitions that came about towards the end of the Zuma era between the EFF, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the DA appear to be under pressure. In the past week the UDM aligned itself with the EFF to take out Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. On Thursday, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga escaped two motions of no confidence brought against him by the EFF and the ANC.

Steinhoff was also in the news as executives and former executives in the beleagured retailer faced questions from MPs. Next week Markus Jooste be in the hot seat.