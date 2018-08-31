Individual title can obstruct access by the poor to urban and rural land

Individual ownership is not a silver bullet for the insecurity of land tenure experienced by millions of South Africans. Nor is it a solution to structural poverty. A range of other land tenure systems should be on offer, especially in those living areas where customary law is embraced, as well as in informal settlements and backyard shacks.

Yet many commentators in the debate on the land question argue that "title deeds" (records of private property) are a key solution. Particularly vociferous are advocates of business-led development and free markets, such as the Institute of Race Relations. But arguments that seem to propose that land titling is the only thing that matters are singularly unhelpful.

Individual ownership has many strengths, and is indeed appropriate for private capital and the middle classes. Extending the system to the emerging middle class, including black commercial farmers, is no doubt important. But if a large-scale, systematic titling programme is attempted to the exclusion of all else, this could lead to increased insecurity for the majority of citizens – and add fuel to the flames of populism.

This is a key lesson from the Kenyan experience of individual titling, which was begun in the 1950s but is still incomplete today. Once customary land became a tradable asset, some of the poor lost their land through distress sales, often to urban-based business people intent on accumulating land for speculative purposes.

The perceived positive consequences of titling, such as increased investment in agriculture, often failed to materialise.

In addition, many families in rural Kenya disputed the legitimacy of market transactions, insisting on the primacy of family or clan-based claims. Magistrates often ruled in their favour, given the importance of land to local livelihoods and the volatility of land disputes within local politics. The result is that for many decades now there has been a growing gap between official records of ownership and realities on the ground.