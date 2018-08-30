RETIREMENT PLANS
Media need to be less reticent to tackle fund manager fees
The financial media have an important role to play in educating lay investors about factors that determine their pension payout, writes Steven Nathan
Business Day’s editorial has turned a much needed and long overdue spotlight on investment fees (Fund managers and their fees, August 27).
The financial media have an important role to play in educating lay investors — essentially retirement savers — about the factors that determine their pension payout. These are usually discussed in the personal finance sections, but in truth it is a matter of public interest that should not be relegated to the back pages.
Globally renowned publications such as The New York Times, Financial Times and The Economist regularly cover fund managers’ fees and performance in their editorials because it concerns the national welfare. By comparison, local editors have been reticent on this issue.
The attention placed on fees is necessary because investment costs have a huge effect on the long-term savings outcome. Within a diligent 40-year savings plan, every 1% a year in costs saved can boost the pension payout by 30%.
This uplift happens irrespective of whether the long-term return is 15% or 8% per annum. In other words, high fees are as harmful in a high return environment as in a low one.
Over a 40-year savings life, fat years will be offset by lean years, leaving just an average return. And the average return does not support high fees.
The disillusionment of millions of people with the pitiful payouts from their high-cost life company retirement annuities (despite healthy market returns) bears this out.
The Treasury has rung the alarm bells, with little success. Money ‘lost’ goes far beyond what state capture has cost us
SA’s retirement fund fees are among the highest in the world, with many individual investors paying two percentage points a year more than they should, that is 3% rather than 1% a year or less.
The Treasury has rung the alarm bells many times, with little success. Its 2013 discussion paper, "Charges In SA Retirement Funds", was largely ignored, including by the media. Today, it has been all but forgotten, even though it exposed an industry that ruthlessly exploits uninformed and consequently price-insensitive customers.
The content was sensational in many ways, with the money "lost" by savers going far beyond what state capture has cost us. But there were no front-page headlines screaming "Grand theft pension!" or "SA pensions industry a disgrace". At best, editors merely noted that an investor paying an annual fee of 0.5% a year would receive double the retirement income of one paying 2.5%.
The Treasury’s initial recommendations called for simple, low-cost default portfolios in retirement funds, preferably using index trackers. Unsurprisingly, the industry opposed these proposed changes, leading to the inconsequential default regulations we have now. Again, the country’s media paid scant attention to this step backwards.
Local tracker funds don’t yet have the scale to match the very low rates available in the US, but the average fee saving relative to actively managed funds is as high, and as material, as over there.
These higher fund manager fees are not justified either by superior performance (the evidence suggests the opposite) or the argument that active management is more expensive to implement.
Our largest fund managers have generated enormous economies of scale, far beyond the point where research costs play any role in fund pricing. The issue is simply one of greed.
Additionally, uncompetitive behaviour: confusing pricing models, flexible fund designs and differentiated services create unnecessary complexity that serves only to protect the industry’s high margins.
Red herrings are used to deflect from the real issue, such as the JSE’s "concentration risk". This supposedly makes it unsuitable for index tracking. But most markets around the world have a problem with concentration risk: the diversity of the US market is in many ways an anomaly.
This aspect of our market is merely a nuance that does not invalidate the benefits of index tracking; it simply requires that our index products must set prudent exposure caps.
Our market’s concentration risk is further diluted by the fact that most retirement fund investors are invested in a balanced portfolio with exposure to global assets, cash, property and bonds.
Let’s accept, though, that the retirement industry will not reform itself and our regulators will not ban retirement saving products simply because they are not fit for purpose.
The onus therefore falls on investors to inform themselves, so that they can avoid the pitfalls that can ruin their retirement. It will help their cause greatly if the financial media take up the fight against the industry’s self-serving practices.
• Nathan is founder and CEO of 10X Investments.
