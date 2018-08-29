With a rebel yell, SA needs to forge a new path away from the status quo

SA is not asking the right questions about what’s required to positively influence its economic and social trajectory. For too long now, the debate has centred on what steps the government should be taking to bed down pronounced levels of policy certainty — and while this clearly matters — it isn’t what will singularly unlock a path to growth.

Growth is a collective responsibility and a collective result of new decisions and actions that challenge, improve and, where appropriate, disregard the status quo. What we’re not doing is asking questions about where and when we disregard the status quo.

If we are to park the policy question, it demands a discussion about what other solutions we should be putting on the table. Taking back the locus of control is about how policy enables decisions rather than limiting the thinking behind them. The emphasis must shift towards a collective effort to understand our environment, to a point where we use science to solve our challenges and, as a result, to a point where we embrace what amounts to a new "rebel path" that enables our future.

Without a doubt, this means we need to start making decisions that challenge accepted norms and which drive behaviours that deliver real results. But the question remains: a rebel path in what areas? There are three immediate opportunities to deliver growth in SA, but it requires acknowledgement that rebel thinking is constructive and that rebel actions may just provide the solutions we are looking for.

1. The rebel path to unlocking access to low-cost and ubiquitous energy by investing in solar power.

It remains a real tragedy that we are not one of the world’s top producers of solar power given our very favourable climatic conditions. A rebel decision is to no longer invest massive amounts of capital in building traditional, fossil fuel-powered plants and, instead, scientifically plan how the same capital can be invested to effectively empower households to put up rooftop solar power that feeds the grid — which has not been given the focus it deserves.

The rebels in all South Africans would need to bravely disregard how municipalities earn revenue from electricity and to rather focus our efforts on calculating the offset value of investment in solar against the value of free capital this creates, as well as what this means measurably in terms of municipal and public gain as a result.

It is an undoubtedly rebel decision, but in acknowledging this, should we not embrace the alternatives it can provide? Can it not create a new roadmap to innovation that generates jobs, leapfrogs our energy security risks, and creates sustainable investment opportunities? The numbers would likely stack up both in capital savings, as well as the secondary economic and social growth it generates, and what this means for the fiscus in the longer term — not to mention the positive environmental impact.