Forward-looking energy plan must tackle jobs issue in order to shine

The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2018, the multi-decade electricity plan for SA that had been delayed since 2012, finally appeared for comment on Monday. Along the way it was highly contested, long-repressed and extensively reverse-engineered.

It has been released in more than one sense of the word: not only is it out and South Africans now have a chance to comment, but the plan has been released from the obligation to render an outcome that serves narrow, vested interests. With some exceptions, it tells us what path science and rigorous, honest modelling indicates is the best future for SA.

The outcome is modern, aligned with international trends, allows dreams of a return to abundant and affordable electricity and (while silent now) allows later alignment with global trends, showing an increased coupling of transport, heating/cooling and the electricity sector. Most compellingly, it documents the cheapest way to secure sufficient electricity and, as appears from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and other bodies, would create the most jobs in all possible ways while having the most environment-or climate-friendly outcome of all the possibilities.

The assertion that something as historically divisive has a possible outcome that is the "best of all possible worlds" seems counterintuitive and in need of further explanation. Perhaps a return to the very basics, including: where is the world? Where are we? What has happened recently? Where are we going? Why is it important?

In finalising the Paris Climate Agreement, the international community agreed that our prosperous and continued existence on our planet requires us to stop greenhouse gas emissions entirely after 2050. Practically all countries, including SA, signed up to this science-based agreement. International law thus says we have only three decades of dirty energy production left, and that we should wean ourselves sooner, if at all possible. This period is less than the life of a coal plant, which can also take very long to build. The carbon constraints are a hard reality that thankfully only serves to guide us towards our best interest.

This wasn’t always so. Just 10 years ago renewable energy was far less affordable than coal or nuclear. This has changed dramatically and in SA wind and solar PV energy are now about 40% cheaper than new coal and 50% cheaper than new nuclear-derived electricity — before you count water costs, pollution costs, health costs etc.