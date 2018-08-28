NATURAL RESOURCES
Water-use legislation offers a useful template for fair distribution of land
Organised agriculture has come to understand that while the law diluted their rights, it still serves their interests, writes Mike Muller
Unreliable and unsafe household water supplies may be the hot-button issue that gets people out on the streets and ministers jumping into their motorcades. But the more substantial challenge in the long term is to manage and regulate the use of the natural resource on which those supplies depend. The way we do this could usefully inform approaches to that other big issue — the land.
SA’s water law is hailed around the world because it recognises that water use and water users must be able to adapt to changing physical and political climates. So water can offer a useful lens through which to view the land debate. Why, after 25 years, have we failed to devise land laws and policies to adapt to the fundamental changes in our (political) climate?
Without access to water, land has little value, whether for agriculture or homes. So what has happened in the two decades since SA undertook a potentially revolutionary water reform? How has economic life been affected? What can we learn from the process?
Water reform showed that property ownership is not just a black and white issue. That recognition has seen commercial farmers who initially opposed the reforms now calling for their implementation.
The 1998 National Water Act declared that the water resources of SA belonged to all the people of the country. Their allocation and use would, in future, be regulated in the public interest, guided by the principles of equity and sustainability. Under the new regime, water would no longer be considered a permanent property right. Rather, its use would be licensed according to clear criteria.
Some commentators said that this in effect expropriated water rights. Organised commercial agriculture promised to challenge the legislation in the Constitutional Court at the first opportunity.
That didn’t happen because the law carefully effected a constitutionally protected deprivation rather than an expropriation. This is an important distinction. Crudely, expropriation is a direct taking of property from an owner, often to be passed directly to another. The state already has powers of expropriation, for public purposes, to build a road, powerline or dam. But in such cases compensation is usually paid.
Deprivation goes wider than direct expropriation. It includes actions that might limit the use of the property at the expense of its "owner" but do not transfer ownership to another. Much regulation involves such "deprivation" When land is zoned for residential use only, the potential for a higher-value business use is lost. Limits to the number of dwellings per hectare further reduces its value.
Historically, water "belonged" to the owners of the land through which it flowed. Most was thus controlled by (white) farmers. Already by the 1950s, growing cities and industries found it difficult to get what they needed. In 1956 the law was changed so that if the state built a dam to make water reliably available during dry periods, it could allocate that water to whomever it chose. However, as water was yet more intensively used, further conflicts arose.
Democracy has added to the challenges. Given our history, a large proportion of the country’s water is still being used by a minority of the population. Growing demands must now be reconciled with limited supplies in a manner that reflects the priorities of a changing society.
The 1998 approach recognised this and set out a procedure to divide available water between different claims. It was guided by section 25(1) of the constitution, which stipulates that "no-one may be deprived of property except in terms of law of general application, and no law may permit arbitrary deprivation of property". Read positively, someone can be deprived of property by a law of general application and a procedure that is not arbitrary. And, unlike formal expropriation, there is no need for compensation.
So the first step in water reform was to allow existing lawful use to continue but to serve notice that this was not a permanent property right. The act then set out how available water would be shared between users in future.
If in a particular area there is not enough to meet the requirements of all users (existing and potential), a compulsory licensing process can be initiated by the government. This must consider all applications and apply a set of objective criteria to determine who should get how much. The act’s criteria for allocating water include:
Existing lawful water uses;
• The need to redress the results of past racial and gender discrimination;
• Efficient and beneficial use of water in the public interest;
• The socioeconomic impact (i) of the water use or uses if authorised; or (ii) of the failure to authorise the water use or uses;
• The likely effect of the water use to be authorised on the water resource and on other water users;
• Investments already made and to be made by the water user in respect of the water use in question; and
• The probable duration of any undertaking for which a water use is to be authorised.
These criteria recognise the interests of existing users — and of people dependent on them — but enable new users to get a share. The term of a licence (which cannot be for more than 40 years) allows change to happen but gives historical users ample time to plan and to recover the investments they have made that use water.
Many foreign observers see the SA approach as a model to be followed. It acknowledges the reality that social priorities change over time and allows those changes to be reflected in the allocation of the resource. Equally important, resource availability may change with a changing climate, a far greater concern in 2018 than 20 years ago. The law’s approach allows a structured and predictable adaptation to such changes to be made in an equitable manner.
However, to date very little water has been reallocated. The process is complex and requires hard work. But the more fundamental obstacle is that there has been little change in major water-using sectors such as agriculture and few new demands have thus emerged.
In practice, conflict has arisen mainly where officials have objected to making new allocations to white users, but the courts have given short shrift to that where there are no alternative users. The public interest is clearly better served by channelling water to socially productive uses that support employment and food security rather than sterilising it until a black user comes forward.
As a consequence, organised agriculture, still predominantly white, has come to understand that while the 1998 law diluted their rights, it still serves their interests. It acknowledges the important role they play in society and offers them predictable access to a critical production resource. So water reform’s limited contribution to social transformation is due mainly to the failure of agricultural reform. But its recognition that productive, equitable water use would not be achieved by simply taking water from existing users may offer a lesson for land reform.
Might a more equitable distribution of land and agricultural opportunity be achieved through regulated deprivation rather than enforced expropriation?
• Muller, a visiting adjunct professor at the Wits School of Governance, was director-general of water affairs from 1997 to 2005.
