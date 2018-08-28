Water-use legislation offers a useful template for fair distribution of land

That didn’t happen because the law carefully effected a constitutionally protected deprivation rather than an expropriation. This is an important distinction. Crudely, expropriation is a direct taking of property from an owner, often to be passed directly to another. The state already has powers of expropriation, for public purposes, to build a road, powerline or dam. But in such cases compensation is usually paid.

Deprivation goes wider than direct expropriation. It includes actions that might limit the use of the property at the expense of its "owner" but do not transfer ownership to another. Much regulation involves such "deprivation" When land is zoned for residential use only, the potential for a higher-value business use is lost. Limits to the number of dwellings per hectare further reduces its value.

Historically, water "belonged" to the owners of the land through which it flowed. Most was thus controlled by (white) farmers. Already by the 1950s, growing cities and industries found it difficult to get what they needed. In 1956 the law was changed so that if the state built a dam to make water reliably available during dry periods, it could allocate that water to whomever it chose. However, as water was yet more intensively used, further conflicts arose.

Democracy has added to the challenges. Given our history, a large proportion of the country’s water is still being used by a minority of the population. Growing demands must now be reconciled with limited supplies in a manner that reflects the priorities of a changing society.

The 1998 approach recognised this and set out a procedure to divide available water between different claims. It was guided by section 25(1) of the constitution, which stipulates that "no-one may be deprived of property except in terms of law of general application, and no law may permit arbitrary deprivation of property". Read positively, someone can be deprived of property by a law of general application and a procedure that is not arbitrary. And, unlike formal expropriation, there is no need for compensation.

So the first step in water reform was to allow existing lawful use to continue but to serve notice that this was not a permanent property right. The act then set out how available water would be shared between users in future.

If in a particular area there is not enough to meet the requirements of all users (existing and potential), a compulsory licensing process can be initiated by the government. This must consider all applications and apply a set of objective criteria to determine who should get how much. The act’s criteria for allocating water include:

Existing lawful water uses;

• The need to redress the results of past racial and gender discrimination;

• Efficient and beneficial use of water in the public interest;

• The socioeconomic impact (i) of the water use or uses if authorised; or (ii) of the failure to authorise the water use or uses;

• The likely effect of the water use to be authorised on the water resource and on other water users;

• Investments already made and to be made by the water user in respect of the water use in question; and

• The probable duration of any undertaking for which a water use is to be authorised.

These criteria recognise the interests of existing users — and of people dependent on them — but enable new users to get a share. The term of a licence (which cannot be for more than 40 years) allows change to happen but gives historical users ample time to plan and to recover the investments they have made that use water.