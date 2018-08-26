New technology is the only way to save mining jobs

With this comes a new stream for employment opportunities to mitigate job losses through skills transfer. This entails new infrastructure requirements, giving rise to a change in mining operations. Modern mine operations will need to combine human intellect, labour and technology so that valuable data can be acquired, processed and analysed in real time to enable all decision-makers to make cohesive and mine-sustaining decisions.

In addition to using data innovatively, mines need to use technology effectively in their mining processes. This streamlined way of mining means the new technology will open new streams of employment, requiring mines to retrain their employees to operate and maintain the technology on and off site.

One key challenge, however, is investment in infrastructure to accommodate technological advancements. Many mines are in areas with little to no internet coverage, and whatever technology is used to generate and process data is of no use without connectivity. This requires a mindshift in the industry to prioritise investment in infrastructure upgrades and connectivity.

When this is done, human intelligence and labour will be required to maintain and operate the mining technology, and to interpret and analyse data. In addition, when there is access to affordable electricity, or alternative energy-generating processes are in place, mining technology will be powered to function appropriately. Investment in these areas of infrastructure is equally important.

Many mines have a reputation for approaching technology conservatively and unsystematically. This has led the mining industry to regress over the past years. Conventional mining methods have reached their cap and are no longer relevant for optimal production, and job losess in the industry are exacerbated by this reluctance to change.

A failure to embrace the wave of technological innovations will undoubtedly lead to further job cuts.

• Lalla and Pillay are directors and Sitefane is a senior associate at LNP Attorneys.