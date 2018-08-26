New technology is the only way to save mining jobs
However, investment in telecoms and energy infrastructure is a key aspect of embracing a new era for the sector, write Nikita Lalla, Mihlali Sitefane and Ricardo Pillay
Job losses in the mining sector are on an upward trajectory. Gold Fields saying on August 14 that about 1,100 permanent employees and 460 contractors could be affected by its proposed restructuring makes this evident. Earlier in August, Impala Platinum announced in a strategic update that its restructuring process could affect 9,000 employees and 4,000 contractors’ positions over the two-year implementation period.
AngloGold Ashanti’s restructuring process is said to potentially affect 2,000 jobs, while industry heavyweight Sibanye-Stillwater retrenched just more than 2,000 employees at its gold operations in 2017.
To justify these figures, mining houses cite various "systematic challenges" that affect their profitability. A decline in production profiles, increased depth of the ore body from central infrastructure, challenging geotechnical and underground conditions, and poor equipment reliability and productivity are just a few.
These challenges are said to have a negative impact on the long-term sustainability of mine, and make a direct contribution to job losses. In this economic climate, investing in mining technology to improve mining conditions, streamline costs and ensure efficiency is key.
With this comes a new stream for employment opportunities to mitigate job losses through skills transfer. This entails new infrastructure requirements, giving rise to a change in mining operations. Modern mine operations will need to combine human intellect, labour and technology so that valuable data can be acquired, processed and analysed in real time to enable all decision-makers to make cohesive and mine-sustaining decisions.
In addition to using data innovatively, mines need to use technology effectively in their mining processes. This streamlined way of mining means the new technology will open new streams of employment, requiring mines to retrain their employees to operate and maintain the technology on and off site.
One key challenge, however, is investment in infrastructure to accommodate technological advancements. Many mines are in areas with little to no internet coverage, and whatever technology is used to generate and process data is of no use without connectivity. This requires a mindshift in the industry to prioritise investment in infrastructure upgrades and connectivity.
When this is done, human intelligence and labour will be required to maintain and operate the mining technology, and to interpret and analyse data. In addition, when there is access to affordable electricity, or alternative energy-generating processes are in place, mining technology will be powered to function appropriately. Investment in these areas of infrastructure is equally important.
Many mines have a reputation for approaching technology conservatively and unsystematically. This has led the mining industry to regress over the past years. Conventional mining methods have reached their cap and are no longer relevant for optimal production, and job losess in the industry are exacerbated by this reluctance to change.
A failure to embrace the wave of technological innovations will undoubtedly lead to further job cuts.
• Lalla and Pillay are directors and Sitefane is a senior associate at LNP Attorneys.
