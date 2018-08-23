WATCH: How the land issue could lead SA to its own trade war with the US

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce guides a panel of journalists through a discussion around the news highlights in this week's edition of Editing Allowed.

There has been a lot of discussion about land and American think-tank Cato Institute has recommended to the US government that SA be pushed out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which could begin a mini trade war. What is making matters worse is that the ANC is not providing clarity on the matter.

There are also two commissions sitting — the Zondo Commision, which started this week and the SA Revenue Service (SARS) inquiry. — Part 1