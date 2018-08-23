Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: How the land issue could lead SA to its own trade war with the US

23 August 2018 - 09:20 Business Day TV

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce guides a panel of journalists through a discussion around the news highlights in this week's edition of Editing Allowed.

There has been a lot of discussion about land and American think-tank Cato Institute has recommended to the US government that SA be pushed out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which could begin a mini trade war. What is making matters worse is that the ANC is not providing clarity on the matter.

There are also two commissions sitting — the Zondo Commision, which started this week and the SA Revenue Service (SARS) inquiry. — Part 1

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce guides a panel of journalists through a discussion around the news highlights in this week's edition of Editing Allowed

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce guides a panel of journalists through a discussion around the news highlights in this week's edition of Editing Allowed

Sapa wants to suspend US chicken import quota

This is in response to Donald Trump’s decision to include SA among countries subject to increased US tariffs on aluminium and steel exports
Business
1 day ago

Top US think-tank wants Donald Trump to act against ‘Zimbabwe-style’ land disaster in SA

'An attack on property rights will result in the destruction of South Africa’s farming community, dramatic reduction in agricultural productivity, ...
National
23 hours ago

Trump tweets about land expropriation and 'farm killings' in SA

US President asks secretary of state to investigate 'large-scale killing of farmers'
National
4 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The deep, uncomfortable question the Zondo commission will answer

'In the absence of any other process to determine how our constitutional democracy was perverted and things went so horribly wrong, the Zondo ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zondo ‘does not need two years’

Extension application granted subject to confirmation by the court in October
National
1 day ago

Sars inquiry: fear and stalling at every turn

A dread of reprisals at Sars is preventing staffers from coming forward to testify
Features
6 hours ago

Bain restructuring ‘neutralised crucial units at Sars’

Consultancy’s diagnostic report said to be fraught with misleading and inaccurate statements
National
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Transnet probe shows all is not lost ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ROB ROSE: The shoddy treatment of whistleblower ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
EDITORIAL: Welcome end to Zupta TV
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Say cheers to US market but expect ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MMUSI MAIMANE: The hard truth is there can be no ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.