MMUSI MAIMANE: The hard truth is there can be no new dawn until ANC is out of power

The year 2017 was an unsettling one for South Africans. It was the year of Jacob Zuma – of his landmark loss in the Constitutional Court and his subsequent April Fools’ Day non-apology. It was the year of the State of Capture report, the Gupta Leaks and the fall of British PR saboteurs Bell Pottinger.

As this turbulent year unfolded and our country reeled from one Zuma upheaval to the next, many South Africans had their eyes and hopes fixed on one possible salvation: the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president at the party’s December conference.

The business community was particularly desperate for this outcome. Ramaphosa was one of them, after all. He spoke their language. They had trust and rapport. The hope that Ramaphosa represented after the disaster that was eight years of Zuma was intoxicating.

If Ramaphosa could defeat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at Nasrec, so the story went, our nation’s creeping despair would be washed away. The rand would be "picked up", corruption would be rooted out, investors would queue up to cash in on this rising tide and they would bring with them the holiest of holy grails: jobs.

Thanks to a Faustian pact with the compromised premier of Mpumalanga and soon-to-be deputy president, David Mabuza, the "good guy" prevailed and our browbeaten nation embraced the tidal wave of Ramaphoria that followed. This is largely because we really like a simple, binary story. We so desperately wanted to believe that evil had been replaced by good that we were willing to erase, overnight, the truth about the ANC government and everyone in it who played a part in bringing us to the brink of ruin. Including the president himself.

Nowhere was this binary storytelling more prevalent than in our mainstream media. Just as all opposition to Zuma had been good, any opposition to Ramaphosa was now considered unspeakable. If you didn’t publicly express your own personal Ramaphoria, you were practically accused of treason.

In February, upon the delivery of Ramaphosa’s first state of the nation address, this euphoria blossomed into what would become known as the New Dawn, a term that perfectly captured the hope of a nation.

But where I travel across SA, I see a lived reality at odds with this New Dawn. I see communities increasingly engaged in angry protest against this government. I see many people, already stretched to breaking point, hit by increases in VAT, fuel, electricity and the awful domino effect that these increases have on food, public transport, clothing and services.

I speak to parents who ask me why their children must still bother going to school when they will only end up staying home with no hope of finding jobs. I spoke with a businessman who said that in 48 years in manufacturing he’s never seen it so bad. I’ve spoken to workers on the platinum belt and on our gold mines who don’t know where the jobs bloodbath will end. Nor do any of us.

Our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are a permanent threat to our investment rating, and our government’s only answer to this is bailout after bailout, with money we simply do not have. Even more worrying is that we’re now taking a loan from China to stall the demise of these failed SOEs. As we all know, when you can no longer borrow money from the reputable institutions, you turn to loan sharks.

Outside of the media bubble, the New Dawn doesn’t exist. For millions of people in our cities and towns corruption continues unabated at grassroots. It’s the councillor manipulating the housing list, it’s unfair expanded public works programme job allocation, it’s stolen municipal money that brings service delivery to a halt. Residents are still poor, hungry and unemployed. Ramaphoria did nothing to change any of this.

Still the evangelists of the New Dawn cling to their story. Only now they want more time for it to unfold. It used to be "wait until he’s president", now it’s "wait until the elections". But the idea that 2019 will empower Ramaphosa to bring about reform is false. He is the ANC, and the ANC is him.

Every resolution that was passed at the ANC congress happened under his leadership. Land expropriation, nationalising the Reserve Bank, nationalising healthcare through National Health Insurance, state control of the media through the media ombudsman – this is the ANC’s grand plan. None of this will be changed by a successful election. It will only embolden the ANC.