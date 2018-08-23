New thinking needed for a collaborative manufacturing base

The government has identified the manufacturing sector as one of the lynchpins of its "new dawn" initiative to grow the economy, attract domestic and foreign investment and create employment.

However, for manufacturing to be a key driver of this vision there has to be significant and continued government support through targeted fiscally sustainable incentives and policy interventions, to ensure the current decline is reversed.

This is particularly important because SA has yet to develop a world-class and competitive manufacturing sector. Manufacturing has been sheltered, particularly during the predemocracy years. As a result there has not been significant investment in research and development or beneficiation of locally produced products. There are very few, if any, examples of manufacturers that are global success stories.

There are worrying trends and signs of stress in manufacturing, where output has hardly recovered since the last recession in 2008/2009 while the sector’s contribution to net job creation has stagnated over the past five years.

According to Statistics SA seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 1.5% in the three months ended May 2018 compared with the previous three months. Nine of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates over this period.

But on an annualised basis, manufacturing production increased by 2.3% in May 2018 compared with May 2017. On the domestic front many companies are struggling as a result of competition from cheaper imports. A case in point is the textile and clothing sector, where both domestic markets and jobs have been lost mostly as a result of exports to SA by Chinese manufacturers who have taken advantage of China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation in 2001, to aggressively grow their export trade in Africa and elsewhere.