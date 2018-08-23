Cartoon: In hindsight

Equities are weaker as the two countries meet to discuss their long-running trade spat, with observers cautious about what progress will be made
South Africans must realise a vote for ‘good guy’ Ramaphosa is a vote for the governing party’s ruinous policies, writes Mmusi Maimane
US President asks secretary of state to investigate 'large-scale killing of farmers'
Moeketsi Mosola has seven days to defend his position after allegedly concluding a contract that could cost the city hundreds of millions of rand
The final dividend was cut by 27.5%, taking the dividend for the year down by 23.6%, to R3.13 per share
Consumers have been hit by a slowing economy, record petrol prices and the first VAT increase in a quarter of a century
Industry endorses Mantashe’s ‘sensible’ plan to withdraw Mineral and Petroleum Resources Amendment Bill
The last policy meeting focused on the inflation threat, but also on potential risks to the economy from President Donald Trump’s trade war
SuperSport rejects shareholding deal with Cricket SA for Global League
Transnistria, between Moldova and Ukraine, was born out of war
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
