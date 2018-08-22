Fix the system that issues driver permits before amending act

The spirit and intention of the amendments to the National Land Transport Act put forward by the transport ministry are to be commended. It is especially pleasing that they include ride-sharing and e-hailing operators and drivers as legitimate participants in the country’s public transport system, which points to the government’s willingness to embrace the changes and innovation taking place in the country’s transport industry.

However, there are aspects of the proposed amendments that are, at best, premature given that the necessary well-functioning systems and processes are not yet in place to make these regulatory changes viable.

Of particular concern are the significant penalties that will need to be paid by ride-sharing and e-hailing companies whose independent operators are found to be transporting passengers without a legal permit issued by the relevant local authority.

These fines can be as high as R100,000 per driver operating without a permit.

Apart from being excessive, the penalty is grossly unfair given that a large number of local authorities don’t have functioning permit-issuing systems and processes in place. The truth is that the operating-permit issuance system in SA is broken.

The application and issuance processes for operating licences are fundamentally flawed and subject to extensive delays, sometimes of more than a year. This situation is exacerbated by the fact that it is very difficult for applicants whose permit applications haven’t been approved to get any explanation.

Uber has had extensive first-hand experience with this frustratingly slow process, with drivers often having to wait months and, in some cases more than a year, for their permits. Sadly, there appears to be no sense of urgency among local authorities to prioritise fixing the flawed systems and processes or to tackle the large, and growing, backlogs of permit applications.

As such, for the proposed stringent permit enforcement rules to be effective and fair to all roleplayers, the long-standing issues around permit issuance first need to be addressed. At the very least, before the proposed legislation amendments are implemented the national transport ministry needs to address the following:

Efficient processes and systems must be put in place in all local authorities to allow drivers to easily apply for the permits they require.

Service level agreements need to be put in place with local authorities whereby they are required to assess applications and issue permits within the 60-day period.