Opinion

CARTOON: Down in hell …

22 August 2018 - 07:15
August 22 2018
August 22 2018

Co-author of Lost Boys’ last words: ‘Don’t give up now’

According to the publisher of The Lost Boys of Bird Island, about an apartheid-era paedophile ring, Mark Minnie urged Chris Steyn to carry on with ...
National
17 hours ago

Editor Tony Heard defends decision not to publish story on Bird Island paedophile allegations

‘I carefully considered the material placed before me. I published what I felt was publishable. That’s all’
National
5 days ago

Forensic scientist David Klatzow to investigate Mark Minnie’s purported suicide

Minnie, who co-authored a book about a paedophile ring within the National Party, was shot in the head — but a relative does not believe it was ...
National
4 days ago

Will ‘suicides’ silence further exposés on alleged apartheid-era paedophile ring?

Mark Minnie‚ co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ was found with a gunshot wound to his head in Port Elizabeth on Monday
National
6 days ago
August 21 2018.
August 21 2018.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Wall Street Journal warns that ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Gordhan shows the way forward for cleaner public ...
Opinion
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: ANC’s nemesis has become its policy ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TIM COHEN: Fees debate eclipses investment ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa’s grand social compact ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.