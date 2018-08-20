Why the NDP no longer applies, and what to do about it

The ANC will be faced with the same choice, and again be pressured into a populist response. Yet poverty and unemployment will persist, and may worsen as foreign investment diminishes, so more voters will switch to the EFF. That "vicious cycle" is deepening. It leads to a coalition government with controlling power wielded by the EFF. Still, it’s notable that this cycle too was predictable from the NDP’s warnings.

We thus need a solution that avoids both vicious cycles and makes the NDP’s virtuous cycle feasible again. Let’s consider a gap in the NDP. While it considers "demographics" — physical attributes of SA’s population groups — it ignores "psychographics", what those groups believe. Doubtless that’s because in 2012 it was assumed that the government was the central engine of reform. Thus, while the NDP committee conceded SA is "a divided nation", they felt their plan could repair that division en route. Its supporting solution was to promise engagement with society "after" the plan was passed. But the initial cycle has been undone by state capture, so that is overdue, especially since Ramaphosa emphasises his "New Deal" turnaround plan needs public participation to succeed.

The problem is that current vicious cycles can make public participation counterproductive. That too was predictable: later in the NDP, cycle 1 adopts two further drivers: "sacrifice" and "rational consensus". Those are impossible in our current climate (cycles 2 and 3), since the ANC’s rhetoric makes good citizens active in the wrong ways. For example, unions are steeped in the rhetoric of white monopoly capital and have witnessed BEE fronting by elite workers, hence they resist lower wage offers at Eskom, or refuse necessary reduction in capacity at Impala Platinum. No rational consensus is possible, nor willingness to sacrifice. Cycles 2 and 3 deepen, keeping SA companies on the brink.

What the government should do, as promised in the NDP, is develop a companion document focused on psychographics, to encourage a sense of nationhood in our public. Such a document is analogous to a marketing communication strategy, which guides product cycles by influencing consumer (voter) attitudes. It would ask: how can we make our population willing to make the "sacrifices" needed to turn SA around?

Of course, such a virtuous cycle needs a "positioning statement". One candidate is prefigured in the NDP, which acknowledges the need to "unite South Africans around a common programme" as a "prerequisite … for successful national development". Indeed. No country has achieved wealth without a programme of unity (for the US it was the "great American dream", and without it their national unity is dissolving; for China it is the goal of a Chinese renaissance). SA has a ready-made statement: "We are the Rainbow Nation." As with all good positionings, it rests on truth. We are still the only country that transcended institutionalised racism. If the ANC can make South Africans of any colour, upon walking into a meeting, ask "How do we make this happen together?", we’ll be ready to attempt the turnaround. Then, of course, the promises have to be delivered. We come full circle and revert to cycle 1, as planned.

Would this solution work? At least it is empirically supported. Cycle 2 has occurred, was predictable from the NDP’s warnings, and is exactly negative to cycle 1. Just so, cycle 3 is a psychographic extrapolation from cycle 2, which has also occurred. But cycle 4 is both extrapolated from cycle 1 and is negative to cycle 3. Put simply, it supports the NDP’s basic model and states what to change to get there. Nation-building offers a way to restore relevance of the NDP, extract the ANC from its vicious cycles and harmonise the virtuous cycles needed to turn SA around.

• Galetti, most recently post-doctoral researcher at Yale, was creative director at Ireland’s biggest ad agency and senior writer and strategist for SA’s Democratic Party in 1994.