SA is on wrong side of global shift towards new industries

One of the most enjoyable elements of my job is travelling to countries where the companies we invest in are based. Travel is an important part of our fund’s bottom-up investment process because we need to build on-the-ground knowledge of the companies we invest in to avoid making errors that can cost our clients money.

By far the best way of doing this is to meet company management at their head offices (as opposed to meeting them at a conference) in-country, because one can monopolise the full time allotted to you with them and learn softer details about their respective companies.

We recently completed a trip to the US west coast, with Silicon Valley companies demanding the bulk of our attention. The electric pace of technological advancement in this region highlighted some hard truths regarding the shortcomings of our own local industries and broader economy.

In a world that is progressing away from agriculture and manufacturing towards one where it is increasingly the owners of intellectual property who are collecting the greatest rents, SA looks to be falling hopelessly behind.

The name Silicon Valley, which was coined in the early 1970s and used to reference the number of silicon-chip manufacturers in the Santa Clara Valley, has come to refer to the entire San Francisco Bay area, where many of the US’s best tech businesses are based.

Silicon Valley has managed to attract some of the brightest tech minds in the world because it offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to strike out on their own and start the next Facebook (or Amazon or Google). Part of this opportunity lies in the slew of venture-capital funding waiting to ride on the coat-tails of the "next big idea".

It is no exaggeration to say that should any natural disaster befall the Bay Area, which is known for its seismic activity, a significant amount of the world’s intellectual capital is at risk of being lost. This combination of brilliant minds and venture-capital funding has naturally also led to a booming economy: the San Jose municipality within the Bay Area has the third-largest GDP per capita in the world at $127,000, after Zug in Switzerland and Oslo in Norway.