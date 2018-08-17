Employers must ponder the implications of the judgment on labour brokers

On July 26 2018, the Constitutional Court in Assign Services (Pty) Limited v National Union of Metalworkers of SA and Others handed down judgment in favour of the so-called "sole employer" approach. On this interpretation the employees of a temporary employment service (TES) who earn less than R205,433.30 a year, and who are placed at a client of the TES for a period exceeding three months, are deemed to be employees of the client for purposes of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995, as amended (the LRA).

Certain commentators have since sought to suggest that the judgment does not hold any significant implications for employers who make use of TES employees and that the status quo will, to a large extent, remain, subject to a slight adjustment to the service level agreements entered into between the client and the TES. In particular, the suggestion seems to be that a client of a TES could simply, by signing a power of attorney in favour of the TES, authorise the TES to act in its stead and to comply with its obligations under the LRA.

This suggestion stands in stark contrast to earlier assertions by the TES industry that the Constitutional Court’s interpretation would amount to a ban on labour broking.

We have concerns about this interpretation of and the response to the judgment.

The judgment brings finality to a debate that has raged since the promulgation of Section 198A of the LRA in 2015. While the wording of the deeming provision was unfortunate, the context in which it came into existence is particularly important and should not be forgotten. Both the Labour Appeal Court and the Constitutional Court made it plain that the purpose of the provision was to protect vulnerable workers from exploitation by, inter alia, assigning statutory obligations under the LRA to the client where work is not truly temporary in nature (that is, longer than three months).

This, along with the obligation to treat employees, on the whole, not less favourably than other employees doing the same or similar work, represented the nudge to dissuade employers from using a TES. The insertion of section 200B specifically sought to guard against contractual or other arrangements which had, as their purpose, the circumvention of the LRA.

The proposed solution seems, despite its best intentions, to be incongruous with the intent of section 198A and the Constitutional Court’s finding that the client is deemed to be the employer for purposes of the LRA. The proposed solution effectively amounts to a wholesale surrender of the client’s obligations under the LRA by deferring them to a TES to act in the employer’s stead.

It should be anticipated that the National Union of Mineworkers of SA (Numsa), or another union, will refer disputes in regard to these arrangements and will attack them on the basis that they are a sham and are intended to circumvent the LRA (in terms of section 200B). The use of a power of attorney will invite an immediate challenge on whether such an arrangement complies with the spirit, meaning and objects of the LRA and the right to fair labour practices.