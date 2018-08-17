EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Wake up and smell the faeces, say people living near the Vaal River

Very Visual

More than 70% of Emfuleni’s GDP is based on the steel mills and metal manufacturing industry, which now face 14-hour blackouts because of the municipality’s non-payment. These companies have applied to the high court in Johannesburg to prevent blackouts in Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, Sebokeng, Boipatong, Tshepiso, Sharpeville and Evaton.