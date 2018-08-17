Opinion

CARTOON: Quid Pro Quo

17 August 2018 - 05:06 Brandan Reynolds
Presidency may look for a refund of legal fees from Jacob Zuma

Despite documentation linked to the state funding R16.7m in legal fees missing or destroyed, if Zuma is found guilty he says he will pay back the ...
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma is adamant he should get state funding in corruption trial

Lawyer Daniel Mantsha denies the case has nothing to do with official role
1 day ago

NPA will not bring additional charges against Thales, Jacob Zuma’s co-accused

Prosecutor Billy Downer has conceded that the proposed additional charge does not actually exist
1 day ago

Zuma’s lawyer dismisses the DA’s ‘self-serving’ opposition to state-funded legal fees

Daniel Mantsha says the former president is entitled to state funding for his corruption trial defence because he is accused of using his public ...
1 day ago
