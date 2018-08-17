CARTOON: Quid Pro Quo

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Increased competition in the labour [and] political space means Cosatu has little option but to go back to basics
Union boss Joseph Mathunjwa warns of mass action over retrenchments that will bring down platinum belt and SA's economy
The province is likely to be a key battleground in the 2019 general election and could end up being governed by a coalition
Investigators say samples could have been switched in a deal that enabled the Guptas to pocket R1bn from utility
Coupled with the retail and wholesale trade figures, motor industry figures indicate that SA likely suffered a recession in the first half of the year
New research shows there has been modest progress in gender transformation at executive level, but there is only one woman at the helm of SA’s Top 40 listed companies
Italian government lashes out at bridge operator and demands millions of euros in compensation as search for survivors continues
Manager Unai Emery backs Arsenal’s keeper after criticism by some supporters
Innovative filmmaker focuses on the politics of personal relationships, writes Kgomotso Moncho-Maripane
