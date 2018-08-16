Editing Allowed
WATCH: How the rand was forced to go cold Turkey
Business Times editor Ron Derby heads a panel of journalists from the Tiso Blackstar stable as they discuss the week’s news highlights in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
Turkey’s crisis infected other emerging markets, including SA, knocking the rand plummeting to levels last seen in December 2015. The rand is one of the most liquid currencies in the world.
The panel looks at how this will affect inflation and other aspects of the economy, including growth.
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW HERE:
