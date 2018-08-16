CARTOON: Turbulence

The metal pared heavy early losses that came in the midst of a broad commodity sell-off as short-covering and a softer dollar provided support
Business Times editor Ron Derby heads a panel of journalists as they discuss the week’s news highlights in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
The ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC, United Front and Patriotic Alliance butted heads at a late-night meeting, and the PA says it will not support a bid to remove the DA mayor
The bank admits its past mistakes, but in its report about the ‘legacy of exclusion in SA’, cites the country’s low investment, high unemployment and crime
CEO Sim Tshabalala says the bank invested in digital fraud prevention, which ‘yielded a pleasing 81% reduction in the number of digital fraud cases reported’
Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga talks to Business Day TV about the latest retail data and what it means for the economy
New research shows there has been modest progress in gender transformation at executive level, but there is only one woman at the helm of SA’s Top 40 listed companies
China’s announcement follows a lull in talks between the two sides, with the next round of tit-for-tat measures due to take hold in a week
The team must play the four strongest teams in the first four weeks of 2018 Currie Cup
Roy’s second novel takes up the cudgels on behalf of downtrodden, writes Rehana Rossouw
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.