CARTOON: Turbulence

16 August 2018 - 05:03 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday August 16 2018

President picks Silas Ramaite to hold fort at NPA again

Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Ramaite, the NPA's deputy national director for administration and the office for witness protection, well in his new role
TONY LEON: Cyril Ramaphosa would do well to take leadership lessons from leaders of yesteryear

Visionary leadership has become a rare thing and has almost disappeared from public life and politics, in SA and around the world
EDITORIAL: New boss for NPA offers hope

This is a key test for Cyril Ramaphosa because there are so many within his own party who have been entangled in the state capture and corruption ...
LUMKILE MONDI: Cyril Ramaphosa wanted evidence-based policies — so what gives?

Rushing to provide economic stimulus is misguided, almost as misguided as putting all SA’s eggs in the flawed BEE basket
Ramaphosa's stimulus plan to cost R43bn to fund

Figure discussed at lekgotla also includes funds needed to assist ailing state-owned entities
Presidency may look for a refund of legal fees from Jacob Zuma

Despite documentation linked to the state funding R16.7m in legal fees missing or destroyed, if Zuma is found guilty he says he will pay back the ...
Wednesday August 15 2018

