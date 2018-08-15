Project for sustainable, wild-caught seafood angles to boost fish sustainability

Improving and demonstrating its sustainability credentials has proved beneficial for the South African Deep-Sea Trawling Industry Association. Its members own and operate the trawlers that deliver fresh hake to fish and chips shops in every corner of SA, process and package fish fingers and other popular hake products for supermarkets, and supply an international market with a range of value-added hake products.

Since 2004, the hake produced by these trawlers has been certified as "sustainable and well-managed" by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the world’s leading certification and eco-labelling programme for sustainable, wild-caught seafood.

The programme creates market incentives that reward sustainable fishing practices: when a consumer chooses to buy MSC-labelled fish, the sustainable fishery is rewarded.

For example, the commitment by McDonald’s to only source fish from certified, sustainable fisheries means 13 million consumers in 39 countries in Europe buy MSC-labelled Filet-O-Fish.

SA’s trawl fishery for hake was certified by the MSC in 2004 and in 2008 the deep-sea trawling industry began to see the benefit of the market incentive. The financial crisis led to a decline in demand for South African hake from traditional markets in southern Europe. But, on the strength of the trawl fishery’s MSC certification, the industry created new markets in Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

Certification has enabled the deep-sea trawling industry to work with the government to substantially improve the management of the fishery. Environmental gains include the rebuilding of stocks, a reduction in the number of seabirds harmed or killed by trawl gear, and an improvement in the management of by-catch species (fish caught alongside hake in trawl nets, such as kingklip, monk and snoek).

An initiative to increase the number of certified sustainable fisheries is under way. The department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries is working with industry, nongovernmental organisations and stakeholder groups through the Fish for Good project with funding from the Dutch Postcode Lottery. The idea is to use the MSC standard to measure the performance of nine SA fisheries.