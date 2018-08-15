EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Hedge-fund ‘convert’ does an about-face, fed up with the fees
Food past its sell-by date is often perfectly usable, and the poor are perennially hungry — surely this situation is ripe for that over-used term, ‘synergy’
Going to court is a long and expensive route for companies located in municipalities that do not pass their electricity payments on to Eskom, but the victims of corrupt municipalities have few other options.
While some municipalities are not paying their bills to parastatals such as Eskom, others have the opposite problem — battling to get parastatals to pay them.
Unintended consequences of legislation, such as the Consumer Protection Act, is that farmers and retailers throw food away they would otherwise give to starving families.
"Sygnia has closed all its hedge fund products, fired all hedge fund managers and hopefully closed a chapter on this form of investing," writes Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka.
"The journey we’ve been on at South Deep, it’s been bit of a misadventure," Bank of America’s Jason Fairclough said on a conference call with Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland. "Where does the responsibility lie? Is it with the executive or with the board, and do we actually see someone fall on his or her sword for this debacle?"
The Washington Post likens Elon Musk to the salesman in Jack and the Beanstalk, who persuades a poor widow’s son to trade a cow for some beans.
[CARTOON] Righting the Scales of Justice: https://t.co/sHBGWe3uIn #ShaunAbrahams #NPA #MxolisiNxasana #jacobzuma @africartoons pic.twitter.com/JD53si2A1w— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 14, 2018
For the third time in 15 years, Silas Ramaite has been appointed to lead the National Prosecuting Authority in an acting capacity after Shaun Abrahams was ordered by the Constitutional Court to vacate his office on Monday.
Monetary policy cannot fix unreliable electricity supply, monopoly pricing and skills shortages, John Stuart explains.
