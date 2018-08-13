Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The Vaal’s dead fish are telling a tale

Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Shaun Abrahams as chief prosecutor was invalid, and Lukanyo Mnyanda says Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed R43bn stimulus package will just undermine the government’s fiscal credibility

13 August 2018 - 12:02 Robert Laing
The Vaal River. Picture: SOWETAN
To see that the government is in denial about the disastrous state of the Vaal River, just count the dead fish floating past.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Shaun Abrahams as national director of public prosecutions was invalid, the Constitutional Court ruled on Monday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed R43bn stimulus package will just undermine the government’s fiscal credibility at a time when we can least afford it, writes Lukanyo Mnyanda.

The US is one of the few countries that SA has a strong trading surplus with. We export 80% more to the US than we import from it. It is our third-largest export market after Germany and China.

Investec is the latest company listed on the JSE to register a substantial vote against the reappointment of its auditors, with the controversy-dogged KPMG notching up about 20% shareholder opposition to its reappointment.

An economist who started predicting in 2011 that the Turkish lira would collapse turned out to be right, eventually.

Implats is the last of the major producers to announce a fundamental shakeup of its workforce and operations, taking drastic steps needed to save 27,000 jobs at six of its mines.

