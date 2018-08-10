Opinion

WATCH: When the opposition is opposed to itself

10 August 2018 - 09:55 Business Day TV
Picture: ELIJAR MUSHIANA
Picture: ELIJAR MUSHIANA

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce leads a panel of journalists through a discussion around the news highlights in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed.

DA leaders are not united in their views on BEE. They have contradicted each other on whether the party has decided to scrap it from its policy. The latest poll results show that the ANC is creeping up on the DA, especially in the Western Cape.

The cabinet met this week to discuss growth and jobs, both of which are in crisis and neither of which are happening.

