Trump’s main frustration is democracy’s checks and balances

US President Donald Trump doesn’t like being told what he must or must not do. Yet his transactional approach to political relationships — I’ll give you what you want after you give me what I want — says less about his attitudes toward democracy and dictatorship as forms of government than about a basic drive to shed restraints.

This doesn’t make him a tyrant. The US political system includes all sorts of checks on would-be strongmen. But his foreign policy, and his approach to traditional US allies, in particular, threatens the entire international order.

This threat is most obvious in his approach toward Europe. Many US presidents have feared that European demands create unwanted burdens on Washington, and that a strong Europe will limit US freedom of action. More than a century ago, US president Theodore Roosevelt created a "Roosevelt Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine", which expanded on 19th-century claims of US pre-eminence in the Western hemisphere to keep Europeans out.

During the Cold War, a series of US presidents butted heads with European leaders over how best to manage relations with the Kremlin. The most recent Republican president, George W Bush, adopted a unilateral approach to the US "war on terror" to avoid European limitations on US action.

But Trump is the first president to behave as if Washington would be better off if the EU broke apart. We saw this when he reportedly suggested to French President Emmanuel Macron in June that France exit the union, while offering a bilateral trade deal as a kind of incentive. We saw it when Trump warned British Prime Minister Theresa May that a "soft Brexit", one that preserves strong UK-EU commercial ties, would kill the chance for a new UK trade deal with the US.

We see it in Trump’s efforts to build a relationship with an Italian government that represents the largest threat to the future of the eurozone, whatever that government says about its immediate intentions. "The EU, of course, was set up to take advantage of the US," Trump told a crowd of cheering supporters in June.