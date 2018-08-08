Unions’ focus on coal jobs hampers plans for renewable energy future

Sales of electric vehicles (including light delivery vehicles and buses) are expected to rise to 55% of the annual global total by 2040 from just 1.8% at present, and account for some 9% of global electricity demand by 2050. Of course, this will vary considerably from region to region, with Germany expected to be using almost a quarter of its electricity to recharge car batteries. There are already plans to enable recharging at peak production times via a favourable tariff mechanism to assist with the variability of solar and wind power production.

The frontiers of solar and wind have already reached economic cost levels. In the latest auction in Mexico, wind reached a level of $17.70 per MWh (24 SAc per kWh) from Enel, an Italian company. Enel has entrenched itself as Mexico’s leading renewables supplier with some 700MW of existing capacity and another 600MW in the pipeline following the recent auction. One report speculates that this is just a fraction of the renewable energy capacity Enel has planned for the country.

French renewables company Neoen’s economic cost for solar power in Mexico is reported only marginally higher at about $19.70 per MWh (26 SAc per kWh). A recent auction in Chile for solar by Enel was at $21.48 (28 SAc per kWh), and the current record for a tender for some 300MW of solar is held by Abu Dhabi developer Masdar in Saudi Arabia, at $17.86 (26 SAc per kWh).

The question, then, is when can SA get into this league? A figure in the upper twenties (25+) SAc per kWh is somewhat lower than the operating cost for coal in SA of 40c per kWh, as quoted by former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko. For India specifically, onshore wind comes in at $39 per MWh (52 SAc per kWh) and solar $42 per MWh.

By comparison, new coal comes in at $68 per MWh (91 SAc per kWh). Wind plus batteries in India comes in at about $34 per MWhr and solar plus batteries at $47 per MWh, depending on project characteristics, but the mean cost is falling fast.

The question that needs to be raised in SA is why we are still up at about 80c per kWh for the latest independent power producer bids, which is equivalent to new coal (capital and operating cost). And how is it that Mexico has an Enel and SA does not? There is a history here.

For the global regional scenario to play out by 2050 there will be inevitable coal job losses worldwide. Given that renewables are considered a significant job creator in their own right, the real issue becomes the net effect on jobs. The task facing the global community is to retrain existing coal workers in other new job categories such as renewables.

This is even more important in SA given its substantial reliance on coal for electricity generation and misplaced trade union negativity towards renewables. Not only is this patently out of line with global views, but Eskom has in the past also taken a rather jaundiced view of the renewables path.

What needs to happen is for the government (in concert with the trade unions) to initiate an extensive education and retraining exercise that specifically focuses on job creation in the renewables sector.

Electricity generation in terms of capital and operating costs is one of the largest business areas globally and SA needs to get on board before the train leaves the station. Taking the destructive view and threatening mass action will not reverse the global march towards clean, renewable and ever cheaper electricity.

• Wood, a former cost engineer with Mintek, silicon metal development manager at Samancor and business group member with ICI Corporate Lab in the UK, has a doctorate in physical chemistry.