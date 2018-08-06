Time for urgent conversation on how technological advances are reshaping our lives

Across the world communities are adjusting to new ways of working, doing business, consuming goods, socialising and researching as technological advances that have come to be known as the fourth industrial revolution change how we do things.

The likely effects of the fourth industrial revolution are determined largely by who you are, what you do, how wealthy you are and where you live.

Some in the wealthy nations see these changes as opportunities for a better work-leisure balance. Developing countries have vastly different challenges and need to be thinking about how these technologies will affect employment, economic growth, job security and inequality, among others.

We should consider the risks and the opportunities that these technologies may offer to improve the lives of the millions who live in poverty and on the margins of the economy. We think we should be guided by:

• A focus on overall systems, not just technologies. We should try to understand the overall system of technological change and not fall into technological determinism. We have the power to determine the course of technological change. Developing countries and all segments of society should have a say in how these technologies develop. After all, much of technological research is funded from public resources.

• Technologies must empower people, not determine the fate of people unilaterally. Technology offers the possibility to make our lives a lot better and more meaningful. It also has the potential to be destructive. Our policies should be designed to enhance its creative and empowering potential and to reduce its destructive and negative consequences.

The International Labour Organisation has taken a particular interest in the labour market consequences of this revolution and has set up a consultative process to focus on the future of work. We are fortunate that President Cyril Ramaphosa is co-chairing this commission. It is an important vehicle for SA to play a role on the global stage to shape our future world.

We have to acknowledge that technology might be disruptive. Advances may result in costs for businesses as they adjust. Advancements could negatively affect employment levels. The focus must be on looking at innovative ways to ensure that technology serves to support and empower, rather than replace, workers. We should consider policies that will manage these transitions in the labour market so that society, rather than individual workers, bears the costs of adjustment.