Most boards fail to walk the talk of increased shareholder agency

Twenty three years later the King 4 code has enhanced the distinct role and responsibility of shareholders. "The board should oversee that the company encourages proactive engagement with shareholders, including engagement at the AGM of the company," said King 4. It also urged the board to ensure shareholders are equitably treated and that the interests of minority shareholders are adequately protected.

As could be expected, most of the shareholder-related focus was on institutional investors, which is perhaps why it is only institutional investors that are deemed to have responsibilities, as outlined in principle 17: "The governing body of an institutional investor organisation should ensure that responsible investment is practised by the organisation to promote the good governance and the creation of value by the companies in which it invests," says King 4.

A few years later and excitement has subsided and been replaced by a jaded cynicism. Though it is encouraging that at least a few resolutions at every AGM get the thumbs down from 20% or so of shareholders, it’s difficult not to suspect rote voting based on advice from a third party. Evidence that little of substance has changed in shareholder engagement is that despite substantial AGM votes against remuneration policies, the level of subsequent engagement involves a mere 2%-3% of shareholders.

In essence the critical role of shareholder activism has been left in the hands of a few brave individuals forced to incur hefty costs to secure their rights as shareholders. The powerful institutional investors in which King 4 put so much faith are nowhere to be seen. Unsurprisingly, though they still have their lawyers on speed-dial, boards across SA relaxed once they realised it was business as usual.

It is easy to see why King 4 and company law initiatives have resulted in little more than the creation of an industry focused on ticking off an ever-growing ream of corporate governance rules and recommendations. Remarkably, for documents that are supposedly enlightened, the Companies Act and King 4 do nothing to reduce the hefty cost and complexities of enforcing shareholder rights.