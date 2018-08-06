Japan’s fortunes appear to be changing despite unlucky storms
For the better part of the 20th century it was bright in the Land of the Rising Sun. Japan had seen multiple decades of largely uninterrupted economic expansion between the Second World War and the end of the Cold War — and was aptly dubbed the "economic miracle".
However, for a brief period between 1986 and 1991 it forgot the importance of sunscreen. A period of extreme credit extension saw equity and house prices triple, which caused one of the largest asset bubbles in modern history.
Then came the storm. Asset prices started to correct in the early 1990s and continued to fall over the next decade — a period of stagnation known as the "Lost Decade". At the same time, collateral values declined (borrowers could borrow up to 90% of their real estate values, which subsequently halved).
The economy is growing at a healthy pace, and full employment bodes well for consumption
Under such severe deflationary stress, many borrowers were unable to make their loan repayments. This in turn led to a bad-debt problem for Japanese banks, with bad debt write-offs peaking in the early 2000s.
The 15-year banking crisis ended in 2004. The newly formed Financial Services Agency improved how bad loans were detected and dealt with in order to clean bank balance sheets and restore confidence in the banking sector. A recovery was under way and for the first time in nearly two decades, bank balance sheets were fundamentally clean and hopeful rays of light appeared.
The skies, however, darkened again with the arrival of the global financial crisis in 2007. A few years later, the country suffered a devastating earthquake, which caused a tsunami and a nuclear disaster. The convergence of these extraordinary events gave rise to a three-decade-long deflationary backdrop. These persistent economic challenges (including a high gross debt-to-GDP ratio) and demographic headwinds from an ageing population have resulted in the broader investment community largely giving up on Japanese stocks.
Unsurprisingly, one of the sectors in which investor sentiment is worst affected is banking, which has created the potential for mispricing.
In response to the deflationary backdrop, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has kept short-term interest rates near zero — or even negative — since 1996.
Now in his sixth year, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (credited with the most stable administration in decades) has also implemented a full economic programme popularly known as Abenomics. It consists of "three arrows": fiscal policy, aggressive monetary easing, and structural economic reforms.
In the most unprecedented monetary policy to date, the BoJ broadened its scope beyond short-term interest rates to controlling long-term interest rates as well (a policy implemented in 2016). Termed "yield curve control", the BoJ has kept the 10-year government bond yield at around zero by offering "unlimited" buying of long-term Japanese government bonds.
The 10-year yield is just four basis points (0.04%), resulting in an entirely flat yield curve (very little difference between short-and long-term interest rates). Expectations are that rates will remain low indefinitely.
Artificially low short-term interest rates have reduced banks’ primary source of income (their lending or net-interest margins). In addition, banks do better when short-term interest rates are lower than long-term interest rates, as the deposits on which they pay interest are normally shorter dated than the loans on which they receive interest.
We have considered what lending margins — and hence profits — would look like in a normalised interest-rate environment, even if the timing of normalisation is very uncertain. Incorporating gradual normalisation into our "bull-case" scenarios, our research shows that profits are likely to be substantially higher.
Japanese banks are also attractive on both a price-to-book and price:earnings basis, despite the effect that narrow interest rate margins have had on earnings. We can therefore view any improvement in profitability from future interest rate normalisation as free upside optionality to our base investment case. On the other hand, the combination of low market ratings, low earnings and clean lending books means we see limited downside. This presents a very attractive investment opportunity with good odds for a positive outcome.
Japan’s fiscal consolidation plans are taking shape: government revenues are rising despite multiple shocks over the past decade and expenditure has been kept stable. The economy is now growing at a healthy pace, and full employment bodes well for wages, consumption and inflation.
Furthermore, the country’s debt net of assets paints a more accurate picture of its true debt position than its gross debt (an often cited investor concern), as the Japanese government and the BoJ are very asset rich.
While Japanese companies were once famous for life-long employment, this is changing. The major banks in particular have substantial cost-reduction targets, often driven by increased automation and reduced headcount.
Despite Japanese companies having a long tradition of paying small nominal dividends, many are now increasing dividends and engaging in share buybacks. In an environment of static revenues, management actions to widen margins and return capital become a crucial component of shareholder returns.
The Japanese banking sector has spent the best part of the past two decades recovering from the effects of the asset bubble that burst in 1990.
The industry has been substantially consolidated and recapitalised, and bank holdings in government bonds and stocks have steadily shrunk. Although there is no way of telling when the sun will shine again, all storms grow tired of blowing and seasons do change.
We do not aim to predict the weather but rather take a long-term view and continue to apply our bottom-up approach regardless of market narratives.
• Jooste is co-fund manager of the PSG Stable Fund.
