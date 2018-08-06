Japan’s fortunes appear to be changing despite unlucky storms

In the most unprecedented monetary policy to date, the BoJ broadened its scope beyond short-term interest rates to controlling long-term interest rates as well (a policy implemented in 2016). Termed "yield curve control", the BoJ has kept the 10-year government bond yield at around zero by offering "unlimited" buying of long-term Japanese government bonds.

The 10-year yield is just four basis points (0.04%), resulting in an entirely flat yield curve (very little difference between short-and long-term interest rates). Expectations are that rates will remain low indefinitely.

Artificially low short-term interest rates have reduced banks’ primary source of income (their lending or net-interest margins). In addition, banks do better when short-term interest rates are lower than long-term interest rates, as the deposits on which they pay interest are normally shorter dated than the loans on which they receive interest.

We have considered what lending margins — and hence profits — would look like in a normalised interest-rate environment, even if the timing of normalisation is very uncertain. Incorporating gradual normalisation into our "bull-case" scenarios, our research shows that profits are likely to be substantially higher.

Japanese banks are also attractive on both a price-to-book and price:earnings basis, despite the effect that narrow interest rate margins have had on earnings. We can therefore view any improvement in profitability from future interest rate normalisation as free upside optionality to our base investment case. On the other hand, the combination of low market ratings, low earnings and clean lending books means we see limited downside. This presents a very attractive investment opportunity with good odds for a positive outcome.

Japan’s fiscal consolidation plans are taking shape: government revenues are rising despite multiple shocks over the past decade and expenditure has been kept stable. The economy is now growing at a healthy pace, and full employment bodes well for wages, consumption and inflation.

Furthermore, the country’s debt net of assets paints a more accurate picture of its true debt position than its gross debt (an often cited investor concern), as the Japanese government and the BoJ are very asset rich.

While Japanese companies were once famous for life-long employment, this is changing. The major banks in particular have substantial cost-reduction targets, often driven by increased automation and reduced headcount.

Despite Japanese companies having a long tradition of paying small nominal dividends, many are now increasing dividends and engaging in share buybacks. In an environment of static revenues, management actions to widen margins and return capital become a crucial component of shareholder returns.

The Japanese banking sector has spent the best part of the past two decades recovering from the effects of the asset bubble that burst in 1990.

The industry has been substantially consolidated and recapitalised, and bank holdings in government bonds and stocks have steadily shrunk. Although there is no way of telling when the sun will shine again, all storms grow tired of blowing and seasons do change.

We do not aim to predict the weather but rather take a long-term view and continue to apply our bottom-up approach regardless of market narratives.

• Jooste is co-fund manager of the PSG Stable Fund.