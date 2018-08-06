Individual security selection will dominate market exposure in the longer term

The increasing divergence in advanced country economic performance has been accompanied by a similar phenomenon in emerging markets. Domestic economic and policy factors separating countries there have been compounded by the impact of actual and feared sanctions, particularly for China and Turkey. In China’s case, it has already led policy makers to step up the implementation of monetary and fiscal stimulus in the past two weeks.

In the corporate world, the markets’ attention has extended well beyond the traditional headline numbers relating to profits and revenues, including in the tech sector. As a result, many investors have had to confront the obvious reality that not all "FANNGs" (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) are the same.

With that, engagement and other forward-looking metrics have been given a lot of attention, driving a wedge between the stock performance of Amazon and Apple (whose market capitalisation was the first to breach the $1-trillion milestone) and those of Twitter and Facebook (which suffered the largest one-day dollar loss in market capitalisation in the history of stock markets).

Policy signals

While divergent economic and corporate trends are not new, their increasing impact on asset prices is partly explained by what is happening on the policy side — both for central banking and trade.

Over the last two weeks, markets have received further confirmation of the growing gap not only in the normalisation of monetary policy, but also in the confidence that each of the systemically important central banks have when it comes to maintaining orderly bond market behaviour.

On one hand, the Federal Reserve confirmed its intention last week to continue to raise rates, reassured that "strong" domestic economic performance will enable the US to shrug off weakness abroad and uncertainty about the international trading regime. In the process, policy makers set aside concerns about high-interest rate differentials versus other advanced countries, a flat yield curve, a stronger dollar, increased volatility in fixed income markets, and pressure from US President Donald Trump’s tweets.

On the other, the last two weeks of top-level meetings in Europe and Japan have highlighted a lot more policy hesitancy on the part of those central banks, as well as quite explicit keenness to reassure markets that their policies will remain stimulative.

In the case of the European Central Bank, this has included guiding markets to translate general calendar language for the first rate hike ("through the summer" of 2019) to a more specific and dovish point estimate (that of October). For the Bank of Japan, and despite pressure from the banking system, policy makers firmly countered signals that they were considering the relaxation of the ceiling for yields on 10-year government bonds within their overall approach to yield curve management.

Trade policy has also been the subject of divergence after a period in which the US skewed to a rather generalised approach to tariffs — both in terms of words and action — targeting its major trading partners.

Europe and the US have seemingly paused their trade war. While the agreement between Trump and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker lacks sufficient detail, it potentially opens the door for a more coordinated EU-US approach to common grievances relating to China’s approach to intellectual property rights, joint-venture requirements and other nontariff issues. This, in turn, enhances the possible positive tail of a "Reagan Moment" for the international trade regime.

On the other hand, there has been little relaxation during the last two weeks in the tough tariff rhetoric between China and the US. Instead, each government has threatened the other with additional measures that would take both countries closer to a full-blown trade war. And occasional signals of readiness on both sides to renew trade negotiations have not yielded much as yet, if anything.

Technical influences

Not surprisingly, technical influences have amplified the effect both of global liquidity receding in a more differentiated rate and of the increasing divergence in economic and corporate fundamentals, as well as trade policy. This has been particularly evident in "crowded trades" where seemingly small surprises have led to apparently excessive moves in asset prices. Look no further than Facebook shares falling by some 20% following its quarterly earnings report.

With the increasing dispersion in market performance, companies are now under even greater pressure to communicate in a more timely and effective fashion. This is further highlighted by the analysis from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showing asymmetrical market responses to earnings releases. As Bloomberg Opinion’s Stephen Gandel summarised the findings, "Shares of companies that have reported worse-than-expected revenue and earnings … have fallen an average of 3.6% on the next trading day …. That’s far more than usual."

In the fixed-income space, traders seem more ready to test the policy commitment of some central banks. This is particularly the case in Japan, both in the run-up and the follow-up to the latest policy meeting. In just seven days, this forced three market interventions by the Bank of Japan to cap bond yields and, after the initial knee-jerk reaction to the policy meetings, renewed willingness by markets to again test policymakers’ restated commitment.

After two extremely busy weeks, this three-pronged approach to understanding market influences can help both traders and investors separate signal from noise. And the signal is extremely powerful yet simple; it has already yielded attractive opportunities.

Think of last week as confirming the transition away from the comforting notions of synchronised global growth and ample liquidity injection by central banks. Clearly, there is now a lot more diversity in economic/corporate/policy performance and greater dispersion in asset price behaviour than was generally believed.

Over the longer term, individual security selection will increasingly dominate overall market exposures. The occasional phase of technically driven overshoots will provide for interesting tactical openings. And all this results in a landscape that should prove a lot more appealing and remunerative for active versus passive investment management.

Bloomberg