CARTOON: Legitimacy out of reach

06 August 2018 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
Monday August 6 2018
Democracy the loser in Zimbabwe election

Any expectation of democratization should have died long before Mnangagwa was declared victorious.
Emmerson Mnangagwa pledges probe of post-election killings, urges unity

The Zimbabwean president promised his rival Nelson Chamisa would have a vital role to perform in Zimbabwe’s future
MISA condemns Zimbabwe police for blocking journalists at MDC media conference

The Media Institute of Southern Africa said the government should uphold the right of access to information and freedom of expression
Cyril Ramaphosa urges Zimbabwe to accept poll result, and use legal channels to challenge it

The president has congratulated Zimbabwean president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa, but expressed concern about the post-election violence
Fake results, says Chamisa, as Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwean election

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared Mnangagwa the victor with 50.8%, against 44.3% for the MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa
Observers decry Zimbabwean army’s deadly use of force

International community concerned by situation as analysts fear role of military will hold back Zimbabwe’s recovery
Friday August 3 2018
