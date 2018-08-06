CARTOON: Legitimacy out of reach

The Reserve Bank’s hawkish stance finds favour with foreign investors
We should not be relying only on the Reserve Bank to shut down pyramid schemes, property frauds and many other instances of graft
Parliament wants to know what it can legitimately ask the former Steinhoff CEO
Controversial prosecutions heavyweights Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi have until Friday to respond to Ramaphosa on why they should not be suspended, writes Bekezela Phakathi
The moratorium freezes progress on an existing mining application from Transworld Energy and Minerals as well as block new applications
Manufacturing, gold and foreign exchange data and Sacci’s business confidence index will shed light on the economy this week, writes Asha Speckman
SA’s lenders prepare to report first-half results against the backdrop of tax hikes, record petrol prices, stubbornly high unemployment and a battered economy
Chinese state-owned newspapers and television denounce US trade tariffs
The gap between the two teams is as wide as ever despite the arrival of Maurizio Sarri
The iMbokodo Jazz festival will be held at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Saturday
