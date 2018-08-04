Economic stagnation and inequality writ large in the school of monopoly capital
Labour policy may be a more direct way than competition policy to redistribute wealth, but government has undermined labour’s bargaining power, writes Adam Aboobaker
Concern with market structure is taking an increasing place of priority in discourse concerning the South African political economy, primarily in relation to two issues: inequality and economic stagnation. This is seen across an array of interventions, ranging from intellectually shallow and conspiratorial analysis concerning "white monopoly capital", to recent indications of the Department of Economic Development’s strengthened mandate to use competition policy.
In the case of the former, the lineage of this intervention might be said to lie, in name if not in substance, in a longer tradition of radical political economy known as the "monopoly capital school", which has its origins in the writing of Lenin and Hilferding, but was developed more extensively in the mid-20th century by economists including Cambridge economist Michal Kalecki, Paul Baran and Paul Sweezy — who popularised the monopoly capital school in the US.
In a simplified form, these authors centrally contended that the rise of dominant firms and concentrated markets led to economic stagnation because of a tendency for the dominance of big firms to bring about a rising share of profits in national income, and recognition that this rising profit share tends to have depressive effects on aggregate demand.
The monopoly capital school was highly influential in the radical economic discourse of the time, even if it was subject to rigorous critique from more faithful adherents of the Marxian paradigm, and clearly made an impact in debates around SA’s economy during the apartheid era.
This impact can be seen in an early form in the 1955 Freedom Charter, where the demand is made for transferal of monopoly industry to the ownership of the masses of SA. More concretely, it is present in the analysis of authors such as John Saul and Stephen Gelb, in their "regulationist" characterisation of the crisis of "racial Fordism" in the 1970s, or the writing of former the National Union of South African Students (Nusas) president Duncan Innes in the early 1980s. Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies, too, dealt with issues concerning monopoly capitalism in relation to its implications for questions of nationalisation and socialisation in a post-apartheid SA.
Perhaps it is because of this longstanding undercurrent of some prominent interpretations of apartheid SA’s political economy from within the radical political tradition in this country that PR firm Bell-Pottinger chose to exploit the rhetoric of "white monopoly capital" on behalf of kleptocracy. Unfortunately for the country’s popular political debate, which remains superficial on economic issues, the most recent foray into the depravities of "monopoly capitalism" in SA has not extended beyond mere PR.
Competition policy
Similar fears concerning the lack of substance behind forthcoming policy interventions may be extended to the new administration’s renewed attempts to tackle stagnation and inequality with greater use of competition policy. This intent is clear from the president’s elective conference manifesto and recent reports of the mandate he has granted to the Department of Economic Development. However, it is unclear whether any research has emerged that has rigorously displayed how concentrated market structures are, firstly, leading to poor distributive outcomes (along either class or race lines); and, secondly, explaining poor economic or industrial performance, on an aggregate level.
In fact, on the first issue of distributive outcomes, some of the (little) empirical research on the relationship between market structure and economic outcomes in SA fails to find a clear relationship between concentration and abusive pricing behaviour in important growth sectors, such as manufacturing. The evidence seems to show that growing pricing power characterises few manufacturing subsectors and even fewer domestic consumption goods-oriented subsectors, which are most relevant to the government’s stated distributive concerns.
The lack of observed connection between concentration and abusive pricing behaviour may exist partly because there is no necessary relationship between domestic concentration and the state of competition, in the context of, for example, the threat of import penetration. Unfortunately, the threat of import penetration does not appear in measures of concentration, such as the commonly used Herfindahl-Hirschman index, so these measures can be poor tools for getting a complete sense of the state of competition.
Furthermore, it is unclear whether this administration has any genuine concern for questions of income distribution (or "inclusive growth", in its parlance). While competition policy and labour market policy need not be entirely separate domains, arguably a more direct means for ensuring better distributive outcomes than competition policy might be via labour market policy. However, this administration’s most recent labour market policy interventions seem to have been designed to undermine labour’s bargaining power, and thus, surely, worsen distributive outcomes.
Formal employment
Another important channel for tackling income inequality must be via the absorption of the "reserve army" of unemployed into formal employment in sectors where higher rates of unionisation are possible. As unemployment declines, the bargaining power of workers increases. Successful industrial policy can be an important lever to boost the bargaining power of labour insofar as the industrial sector has historically been home to the strongest elements of organised labour. It is no coincidence that the decline of manufacturing in many countries — witnessed as de-industrialisation in advanced countries and premature de-industrialisation in developing countries — has been associated with worsening distributive outcomes over the past few decades.
On the second issue of the relationship between industrial performance and market structure, there may be valuable lessons from the experience of the late-industrialisers. Development expert Alice Amsden, in her work on the role of market structure in the development experience of Japan and South Korea, noted that industrial policy took precedence over competition policy in these contexts. Maximum competition was deliberately restricted as a means of encouraging investment and technical progress. This proved to be an impetus for growth, which in turn encouraged new entry of small firms and brought about reduced concentration and increased competition.
In short, where competition fundamentalists see competitive market structures as leading to structural change and growth, Amsden’s specialist analysis of late-industrialisation in East Asia reversed the direction of causality. We may have similar grounds for this contention in the South African context, albeit under circumstances of de-industrialisation rather than industrialisation, where the increase in market concentration in manufacturing seems to have arisen most significantly in the aftermath of the adverse economic environment brought on by the global financial crisis.
The championing of industrial policy interventions as a stimulus to dynamic growth, but also as an effective means for building the strength of labour, must be recognised by those who profess an interest in tackling stagnation and inequality. The importance of issues regarding income distribution and industrial development demand more than the haphazard, disingenuous and competition fundamentalist approach that seems to underlie forthcoming policy shifts.
• Aboobaker is a PhD student in the Department of Economics at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
