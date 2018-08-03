Small business policy is based on wrong assumptions, study shows

Another factor hampering good policy is the government’s failure to apply a common definition of what constitutes a small, medium or micro business across its laws, regulations and key strategies. We conducted a review — also the first of its kind — of about 70 laws, regulations and strategic policy documents only to discover that there are numerous interpretations of small enterprises across the spectrum of laws, and the proxies used are outdated and complicated to apply, track and verify.

These siloed, divergent approaches to identifying and supporting SMMEs mean there is no policy or regulatory co-ordination, no harmonisation across laws, no co-ordination across government to understand the impact of its well-intended interventions, which was meant to be the purpose of the Department of Small Business Development, established in 2014. It is time to close down this ineffective, fiscally wasteful ministry and create a strategic unit in the Presidency to address the urgent task at hand.

SA has been warned annually for years by several international comparative surveys, but are only now able to add meat to their conclusions that its SMME segment is imperilled and far worse off than imagined: in 2016 SA was ranked 136th out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business survey, although its position improved to 82nd last year. Entrepreneurial activity by 25-34 year-olds, among whom unemployment is highest, has fallen by more than 40%, and the time it takes to complete the procedures necessary to start a business in SA has more than doubled since 2015.

SA needs to undergo a step change in the way it thinks about small business, putting it centre stage in the fight against poverty, inequality and unemployment. At the very least it should acknowledge that small businesses are a vital segment of the economy. They are diverse; they operate across every industrial sector and in every geographical location.

Relegating small businesses as a "sector", as many do, is a misnomer; it misses the heterogeneous nature of these enterprises and condemns them to remain forever small and the Cinderella of the economy.

Our study, to be completed in early 2019, will provide path-breaking evidence for more effective public policy and dialogue to advance small business development and expansion by vastly improving our understanding of the business dynamics of the small firms operating across SA, and the effects of the business environment on their growth and job creation potential. Funded with support from corporate SA, its methodology will be peer reviewed and the study’s data will be open sourced.

As Ramaphosa said recently: "We need to have the capacity, the data and the political will to make the right choices." By the end of 2018 we will have the data — let’s hope the public and private sector will use it wisely.

Without a coherent, single-minded, powerfully driven strategy based on reliable evidence SA will continue to fail to unleash SMMEs and their entrepreneurial value to drive innovation and grow their enterprises and employ millions more South Africans in the jobs of today and tomorrow.

• Swanepoel is SBI chairman and Darroll SBP CEO and a director of SBI.