CARTOON: Emmerson ‘Crocodile’ Mnangagwa

03 August 2018 - 05:04 Brandan Reynolds
Friday August 3 2018
Friday August 3 2018

Tense Zimbabwe awaits vote results after troops fire on protesters

At least three people have died in protests — one of them shot by soldiers — after MDC supporters took to the streets claiming electoral ...
1 day ago

EU observers list problems with Zimbabwe election, but African observers say it was orderly and peaceful

State media bias and mistrust in the electoral commission are noted by EU observers, as the delay in the final result creates domestic tension
1 day ago

Zanu-PF wins majority of parliamentary seats, says electoral body, but MDC cries foul

The MDC Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa, has repeatedly said it will not recognise an outcome that does not confirm Chamisa as the winner
1 day ago

Another stolen election as the tanks roll again

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s veneer of tolerance perished terribly early into his reign, writes Wilf Mnanga
20 hours ago

Nelson Chamisa claims MDC has done well, Mnangagwa equally upbeat

The MDC leader — who has raised fraud allegations — said on Twitter that results from 10,000 polling stations showed his party had done ...
World
3 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: The whole world is watching Zimbabwe’s election

The country cannot afford yet another ‘election not an election’ — it needs a credible poll and a government that has legitimacy at home and ...
2 days ago
Thursday August 2 2018
Thursday August 2 2018

