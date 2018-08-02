Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: The ANC, the EFF and the divisive land issue

02 August 2018 - 10:06 Business Day TV
Residents build shacks on a piece of land in Ezibeleni. Picture: SIMTEMBILE MGIDI
Residents build shacks on a piece of land in Ezibeleni. Picture: SIMTEMBILE MGIDI

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that the ANC will amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation and also promised to launch a stimulus package to address unemployment.

Financial Mail deputy editor says it is “a totally populist and opportunistic response” to the EFF trying to pull the carpet out from under its feet.

Another story making headlines is the divided Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board. Nlanhla Nene has instructed the board to decide on how to proceed, without naming a judge to chair that inquiry and without terms of reference. Two board members have already resigned and some are calling for the suspension of CEO Daniel Matjila and CFO Matshepo More.

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

 

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.